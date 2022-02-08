Enedym Receives $2.4 Million by Sustainable Development Technology Canada To Commercialize and Advance Ventium Wind Pitch Motor Technology

Enedym, Inc. ("Enedym"), the technology company that develops next generation switched reluctance motors (SRMs), electric propulsion, and electrified powertrains, announced today that it is receiving a $2.4 million non-repayable contribution from Sustainable Development Technology Canada ("SDTC") to commercialize and advance its Ventium wind pitch motor technology.



More Headlines Articles

Utilizing its unique wind pitch motor technology, Ventium, whose name is a combination of Latin words for wind (Ventus) and power (Imperium), increases the reliability and efficiency of wind turbines, which means an increase in energy production. Over time, increased wind energy production will displace fossil fuel electricity generation resulting in significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, increased efficiency of wind turbines reduces the cost of wind energy, making investments in clean wind energy more attractive.The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, commented, "Canadian entrepreneurs are leading the global shift to a stronger, greener and more resilient economy. Today's investments will enable cleantech innovators across multiple sectors to commercialize their ideas, helping Canada meet its 2030 climate commitments and reach net-zero emissions by 2050, providing a more sustainable future for all Canadians."Leah Lawrence, President and CEO of SDTC, said, "Enedym's technology has the potential to make wind turbines an even more effective source of sustainable electricity. SDTC is proud to support Canadian entrepreneurs, like Enedym, who are leading the global effort in developing solutions and driving the innovation that will move us towards a greener and prosperous future."Dr. Ali Emadi, Founder, President, and CEO of Enedym, commented, "We wish to thank SDTC for their continued support toward the advancement and commercialization of our next-generation wind pitch motor system for wind turbines, Ventium. Wind power is one of the fastest-growing renewable energy technologies today, and Enedym believes it is a critical tool in creating a sustainable future for all. Enedym's Ventium system makes wind turbines more efficient, more affordable, and can make a significant contribution to solving climate change challenges. Through our partnership with SDTC, as well as with support from our consortium of industry partners, we can reach our collective goal to ensure wind power infrastructure can run more efficiently, reliably, and economically."Enedym's consortium partners for the development of the Ventium system, in addition to collaborations with several of the largest wind owners and operators globally, include:Smartricity Inc. (Ballinafad, ON)JFE Shoji Power Canada Inc. (Burlington, ON)IEC Holden (Montreal, QC)WECS RENEWABLES (Palm Springs, CA)Innovative Thermal Solutions Inc. (Waterloo, ON)EECOMobility (Hamilton, ON)Michael Sonsogno, CEO of Smartricity, commented, "Wind pitch systems are one of the largest reliability concerns in a wind turbine, with regular failures occurring on both the motor and traditional DC converter. Smartricity is very excited to join forces with Enedym to bring Ventium to the market as it directly addresses all of the pain points in the existing pitch systems and solves them using state-of-the-art SRM technology from Enedym."About Enedym, Inc.Enedym is a technology start-up company from McMaster University. The company is headquartered at the McMaster Innovation Park in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Enedym has ownership of over 50 patents and pending patent applications and related inventions developed by the Canada Excellence Research Chair in Hybrid Powertrain Dr. Ali Emadi and his research group at the McMaster Automotive Resource Centre (MARC), McMaster University. Enedym's vision is to reduce the cost of electric propulsion motors significantly and power a new paradigm in the electric motor industry through novel switched reluctance motor (SRM) drive technologies. Enedym aspires to help save the planet, one electric motor market at a time. To learn more about Enedym, please visit www.enedym.com and our YouTube channel at Enedym YouTube.About Sustainable Development Technology CanadaSDTC supports companies attempting to do extraordinary things.From initial funding to educational support and peer learning to market integration, SDTC is invested in helping small and medium-sized businesses grow into successful companies that employ Canadians from coast to coast to coast. The innovations SDTC funds help solve some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges: climate change, regeneration through the circular economy, and the well-being of humans in the communities they live in and the natural environment they interact with. For more information, please visit www.sdtc.ca