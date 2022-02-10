ALEXANDRA COLEMAN TAKES THE LEAD IN NORTH AMERICA FOR CENTRICA BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

Coleman previously led the Demand Response and Optimization business in North America as well as the Commercial Finance team.



Coleman started her career as an engineer in construction, before building her career in the renewable energy sector - from servicing wind turbines in Nebraska to financing over $1 billion in renewable energy projects. Her desire to work more closely with energy customers brought Coleman to Centrica.On taking the role, she said, "We are helping our customers to move toward Net Zero in meaningful ways every day. Our work as a sustainable energy solutions integrator is important and it's making a difference to our customers and the planet. At our core, we are delivering meaningful solutions to customers and ensuring they feel good about their experience with our company."Centrica Business Solutions is uniquely positioned to deliver energy solutions, drawing on our strong base of experience in customer facilities and the markets in which they are located. We identify and deliver value to our customers' facilities and portfolios, both internationally and in North America. We don't offer a one-size-fits-all approach, but rather understand our customers, their aspirations, and the markets in which they operate to turn their energy into an asset."We believe that this flexibility, combined with our design, engineering, and structuring expertise uniquely positions us as the premiere partner in the distributed energy sector for businesses and organizations across the US and beyond."Greg McKenna, Managing Director of Centrica Business Solutions said, "I'm delighted that Alex has agreed to lead our North America team, she brings a combination of excellent market knowledge, commercial acumen and the leadership skills that will help grow our North America business and support our customers in their transition to net zero."I want to thank Chris Covell for his excellent service to Centrica over the past 20 years. He feels now is the right time to move on and leaves a business that is primed for growth. I wish him and his family well for the future."Coleman's tenure began in Mid- January.About Centrica Business SolutionsCentrica Business Solutions is a sustainable energy solution integrator that helps businesses and organizations to balance the demands of planet and profit. We analyze, finance, install, operate and optimize energy by understanding every level of your organization, from facilities to entire portfolios, and finding the right balance between what's good for your business and the planet we share. We've developed, financed and installed more than 20,000 ESCO projects across the US, operate more than 1,000 MW of distributed energy assets and optimize a600 MW Virtual Power Plant in 4 ISO across the US.###