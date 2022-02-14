The WCPEC comes back to Europe

In 2022, the EU PVSEC is proud to have the World Conference back in Europe after 12 long years and host the 8th edition of this event, bringing together the global PV community in the beautiful city of Milan.

The World Conference on Photovoltaic Energy Conversion (WCPEC-8) is the World's biggest platform for PV research and development, offering a unique possibility of international exchange by combining the three largest and most prominent international PV conferences: the European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference (39th EU PVSEC), the Photovoltaic Specialists Conference (IEEE PVSC-50) and the International PV Science and Engineering Conference (PVSEC-32).



In 2022, the EU PVSEC is proud to have the World Conference back in Europe after 12 long years and host the 8th edition of this event, bringing together the global PV community in the beautiful city of Milan.The WCPEC-8 offers a broad range of photovoltaic and solar energy topics you can look forward to:• A Scientific Conference with an extensive programme covering the entire range of PV research, technologies, applications and policies• Parallel Events that offer a deep insight into / a broader overview of certain PV topics• The Industry Summit covering industry topics along all stages of the value chain, connecting policy makers and industry key players alike• A Business-to-Business Exhibition that connects industries from different sectors and promotes the liaison between major research centres and manufacturing companiesThe Conference will be structured along the following five main topics:• Topic 1 Silicon Materials and Cells• Topic 2 Evolving and Emerging Technologies; Tandems• Topic 3 Photovoltaic Modules and BoS Components• Topic 4 PV Systems Engineering, Integrated/applied PV• Topic 5 Energy transition - Integration, Storage, Sustainability, Policy, Finance, Ecology, SocietyStay up-to-date and find more information at www.wcpec-8.com.We look forward to seeing you again in person, in the beautiful city of Milan from 26 - 30 September!