Sunverge and ComEd Partner on Innovative Front- of- Meter Residential Battery Energy Storage

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunverge Energy, the provider of an industry-leading distributed energy resource (DER) control, orchestration and aggregation platform, today announced that it has been selected by Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), an Exelon company and the largest electric utility in Illinois, to provide a battery energy storage solution to enhance feeder-level system reliability and resiliency, and reduce the duration and frequency of customer outages. The front-of-the-meter residential project provides ComEd with an alternative to traditional distribution-level grid hardening solutions.



"ComEd has distinguished itself as an innovator and is one of the most reliable electricity delivery companies in the nation, so we're honored to partner with them on this initiative," said Martin Milani, CEO of Sunverge Energy. "The Sunverge platform is designed to work with upstream and midstream utility grid management systems, which allows for the smooth integration of feeder-tied energy storage systems into core distribution grid planning and operations."Unlike typical residential battery applications, this project focuses on an innovative new approach: locating the energy storage systems in front of the residential meter and integrating tightly with utility distribution SCADA. This application will result in a new technique where the systems are not installed on the customer premises and where traditional solutions are not a good economic, technical or locational fit. The front-of-the-meter application will showcase the versatility of the Sunverge platform in direct distribution grid management, confirming its value capture from consumer to grid operator. The learnings and standards developed from the project will be scaled for large-scale utility-owned front-of-the-meter assets to enhance residential feeder reliability and resiliency. The project is expected to be completed in 2022.About Sunverge EnergySunverge Energy provides the leading open dynamic platform for Virtual Power Plants (VPP), a grid-aware and dynamic power source built from the aggregation of behind-the-meter DERs (distributed energy resources). The Sunverge real time DER control, orchestration and aggregation platform is unique in providing dynamic multi-objective optimization of services on both sides of the meter, helping customers with intelligent management of their own renewable energy generation and utilities with greater flexibility in managing their infrastructure investments, reducing generation costs, increasing system reliability, and meeting their renewable energy goals. Together with the Sunverge Infinity edge controller, the Sunverge VPP platform provides intelligent dynamic near real-time control over decentralized energy resources that is efficient, reliable, and responsive to utilities and their customers. For more information please visit http://www.sunverge.com/ContactsMediaJared Blanton, Antenna Group for Sunverge415-712-1417jared.blanton@antennagroup.com