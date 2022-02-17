Air Voltaics and Eocycle, Bring the Power of Wind to the Microgrid Market

Bonsall, California: Air Voltaics LLC is pleased to announce the exclusive representation in the Southwest US microgrid market for Eocycle's next-generation mid-size wind turbines. These turbines are an excellent fit for microgrid sites. They are low-profile, high-tech turbines, simple in design, unlike large-scale utility turbines. These next-generation turbines have minimal maintenance costs and provide projects with an additional source of true, renewable energy day and night. Eocycle's turnkey solution offers microgrid developers an opportunity to increase power generation within a small footprint.



More Headlines Articles

Advantages of Wind Turbines in a MicrogridReduces Diesel Consumption and GHG footprintHave a Smaller Footprint than Ground Mounted Solar PanelsBetter Complementarity Reduces the Need for Storage and Extends Battery LifeWind Turbines and Solar are Complementary Offering a Better Correlation with Energy Consumption Profile"The relationship with Air Voltaics is a perfect match to introduce Eocycle's mid-size wind turbine solution to the Southwest US microgrid market. Air Voltaics offers our microgrid customers a simple way to explore, contract, and implement wind turbines into their microgrid projects" said Richard Legault, President, and CEO at Eocycle Technologies.Frank Micone added "Our relationship with Eocycle brings Air Voltaics closer to its objective to help microgrid developers, customers, and partners maximize microgrid production and financial value. The Eocycle wind turbines are a great addition to our portfolio of small and mid-sized wind turbines."Air Voltaics LLC, based in Bonsall, California, is a distributor of small and mid-size wind turbines for microgrid, Nanogrid, commercial, and residential projects. Our goal is to encourage organizations to rely on wind power to maximize ROI and reduce their carbon footprint. With more than five years of experience in the industry, we are committed to making high-value solutions available to renewable energy projects.Eocycle, based in Montreal, Canada, designs, builds, installs, and maintains mid-size wind turbines for the distributed generation and microgrid markets. Founded in 2001, Eocycle is an entrepreneurial, international organization that offers seamless end-to-end renewable energy solutions.Please visit the Air Voltaics website www.airvoltaics.com for more information. If you are interested in exploring the new generation of small to mid-size wind turbines, please contact (760) 518-1203 or sales@airvoltaics.com.