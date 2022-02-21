Heat network cost & carbon saving smart technology webinars announced for 2022

Heat network designers, developers, consultants and operators are invited to a series of webinars that will demonstrate the use of smart Internet of Things (IoT) technologies in driving higher efficiency for major cost and carbon savings.

Heat network specialist Switch2 Energy is hosting the free 30 minute 'bitesize' webinars to introduce the latest innovation in connected heat interface unit (HIU) technology.



Delegates can learn more about specifying, installing, commissioning and operating connected electronic HIUs, which are helping to relieve the impact of higher gas prices, while driving carbon reduction.Switch2's new connected ICON HIU uses open protocol and IoT technology to provide full connectivity to benefit the energy centre and wider heat network. This technology is already being used across 15 schemes, where it is helping to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 40% and improve energy efficiency by up to 35%."Ian Allan, Head of Market Strategy for Switch2 Energy, said: "Connected HIUs offer significant benefits over traditional mechanical versions and advances in digital technology means they are price competitive. Connected HIUs have a critical role to play in the transition to net zero - also helping heat network operators to reduce energy & operational costs, improve maintenance and provide better customer service.Join our webinars to find out more about this revolution in communal heat network control and performance.The webinar series includes:Wednesday 2 March (12 noon) 2022: Specifying a HIUWednesday 16 March (12 noon) 2022: Key features of a HIU to look out for during specification -Tuesday 29th March (12 noon): Installation and commissioning electronic connected HIUsWednesday 13th April (12 noon): Features of HIUs that bring down the cost of operating heat networks