RenewableUK launches first ever Global offshore Wind Awards!

The national body for renewable energy in the UK, RenewableUK is thrilled to be launching the annual Global Offshore Wind Awards.



The Awards will provide a fantastic opportunity to identify and celebrate the achievements of the sector so far, while also inspiring others as we accelerate towards a net zero future. Various categories will be covered, including those focused on product, service and supply chain development, as well as successes in environmental, social and governance (ESG) areas. There will also be Awards recognising organisations' commitment to inclusivity, innovation and supporting projects.Nominations will run until April 2022, after which the shortlisted entries will be shared at Global Offshore Wind in June. After the final judging round, finalists will be invited to attend the glittering Awards Ceremony in London in October.To get involved, share your achievements with the wider industry and gain recognition for your accomplishments on a global scale. Join the first ever Global Offshore Wind Awards with RenewableUK!Find more information on the Awards and events at www.renewableuk.com