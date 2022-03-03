Reuters Events Renewable Finance and Investment US 2022 sets the stage for scaling up renewable energy portfolios during expected “decade of growth”

Renewable Finance and Investment US 2022 event organizer Reuters Events aims to connect capital with green projects as investment into renewable energy scales up.



More Headlines Articles

The Dallas-based conference comes as President Biden's USD $1.2 trillion Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act comes into effect and will bring together the world's most influential renewable finance and investment leaders."A decade of growth awaits," says Reuters Events energy division project director Emily Domange."There's much opportunity on the horizon, but pivoting your business strategy and financing plans, managing industry risk and identifying new clean energy investment project development opportunities are all critical in assuring good returns on your investment."Keynote speakers over the two-day event, on June 21 and 22, include Microsoft's Datacenter Cloud Environmental Sustainability team senior director Adrian Anderson, Blackstone's Global Head of ESG Jean Rogers and Lightsource BP's Director of Structured Finance Iris Korovesi.Topics under the microscope include the future of sustainable power financing, a renewable energy power market overview and the financing of green hydrogen. The forum's key themes are:• How to seize the $1 trillion opportunity, covering what the Infrastructure Bill means for renewable financing strategy and energy development plans through 2022 and beyond.• Diversifying and expanding renewable energy portfolios, looking at how companies can identify the key renewable energy project development and investment opportunities that ensure a good return on investment.• Scaling up renewable energy portfolios and creating investor-developer partnerships that minimize project risk.• Joining the power-purchase agreement revolution, dealing with how to optimize offtake agreements by working with corporate buyers to ensure financial certainty.• Uniting private and public sectors, including understand how both sectors need to build the required infrastructure and scale up renewable energy developments.Located at The Westin Galleria, Dallas, Texas, on June 21 and 22, the event offers fast track registration and virtual access to all event materials. Register now at events.reutersevents.com/renewable-energy/finance-investment-usa/registerFor more details, visit events.reutersevents.com/renewable-energy/finance-investment-usa or write to Emily Domange Emily.Domange@thomsonreuters.com.