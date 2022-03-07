Sungrow Signs a 213 MW Contract with Ibitu Energia

Sungrow, a leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, recently closed a 213 MW contract with Ibitu Energia, a Brazilian company that generates and sells 100% renewable energy. The contract aims to supply its 1500Vdc central inverter solutions for the construction of the solar complex, Caldeirao Grande 2 Solar in Piaui state, facilitating the local economy's decarbonization and boosting the development of the entire country.



Ibitu Energia will invest an estimated R$ 800 million for the construction of this project. The project will turn the state into a national power hub in renewable energy generation and social development. In addition to supplying clean energy, the complex will contribute to infrastructure improvements, tax collection in the state of Piaui, and create 900 jobs by the end of its construction -- scheduled for 2023. Occupying an area of 430 hectares in Serra da Batinga, the project will have an installed capacity equivalent to the consumption of more than 280,000 Brazilian homes.Sungrow's 6.25 MW turnkey central inverter solution for 1500Vdc systems, featuring an unmatched efficiency of 99% is ideal for utility-scale applications. The solution highly integrates a medium voltage transformer, switchgear, and all automation into a 40-ft container; thus significantly streamlining transportation and O&M. Compatible with bifacial modules and tracking systems, the solution allows considerable yields.As Sungrow has supplied approximately 3 GW in Brazil since 2017, Sungrow maintains its focus on the local market with a portfolio of more than 20 products and a strong local team offering comprehensive sales, technical support, and after-sale service.About Ibitu EnergiaIbitu, whose name originates from the Tupi-Guarani language and means wind, is one of the largest companies in the generation and commercialization of 100% renewable energy. Sustainable development focused on environmental premises, positive social impact and governance are in the company's DNA, which has 877 megawatts (MW) in operation distributed among five wind farms located in the states of Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte and Piauí, two solar complexes in state of Bahia, in addition to three hydroelectric plants in Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso and Santa Catarina.With a pipeline of new projects in wind, solar and hybrid energy development that add up to 1.7 gigawatts (GW) to the portfolio, Ibitu employs more than 170 professionals, is among the five largest wind energy generators in commercial operation in the free market and seeks to become one of the most important players in the Brazilian energy market.www.ibituenergia.comAbout SungrowSungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 224 GW installed worldwide as of December 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.