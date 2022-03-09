INTILION presents first indoor commercial energy storage with a unique fire protection solution

The storage expert will present the world first at Europe's largest energy storage trade fair, ees Europe, in Munich from 11 to 13 May. "We are making our scalestac the safest indoor commercial storage system available on the international market," explains INTILION product manager Martin Peters.



Highest safety standardIn the event a cell catches fire, the innovative fire protection housing reliably prevents the fire from propagating to the entire system. Thus, the system fulfils the safety requirements in the German application guide VDE-AR-E 2510-50 for stationary storage systems with lithium-ion batteries. Furthermore, it facilitates the usual coordination with property insurers and fire departments, and also protects against follow-up investments.Secure. Scalable. Economical.INTILION successfully launched the indoor commercial storage system scalestac in Germany, Austria and Switzer-land in June 2021. The flexible system for public utilities, municipalities, industrial companies, businesses and farmers can be expanded from 25 kVA to 400 kVA and is available with a capacity from 123 kWh up to 1 MWh. The charging and discharging power can be selected from 0.3C to 2C. As the storage unit is only two meters high, it fits through any standard door and can also be installed in rooms with low ceilings. Whether for peak shaving, increasing self-consumption or e-mobility, the system can be used in a wide range of applications and individually adapted to all customer requirements thanks to its modular design."The scalestac is the most economical indoor storage system manufactured in Europe. With our new fire protec-tion option, we ensure maximum safety. We are convinced that we will succeed in becoming one of the largest suppliers in Germany and Europe in the field of indoor commercial storage. Safety is the key factor for the opera-tion of battery storage systems," says Manuel Schmidt, Director of the Product Line Energy Storage & Solutions at INTILION.INTILION at the ees EuropeThe ees Europe will take place as part of Europe's largest platform for the energy industry on the exhibition grounds in Munich. In addition to the scalestac with the new fire protection option, INTILION will present its com-mercial and large-scale storage systems scalebloc and scalecube as well as - partly together with partners - the entire range of battery storage applications at its booth B2.340 from 11 to 13 May.About INTILION GmbHINTILION GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH. INTILION was founded in 2019 and has since focused on developing and producing high-quality, safe and reliable lithium-ion energy storage solutions. In addition to stationary systems for intermediate storage of renewable energy, INTILION offers traction energy storage systems for industrial trucks and high-voltage systems for trains and other heavy-duty applications.INTILION is the market leader in critical, system-relevant infrastructures and convinces its customers in particu-lar with its all-encompassing approach, high-quality products and competent service.