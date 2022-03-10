Pick and Pack Service: What Is It and How Can It Benefit Your Business

Order fulfilment can be costly, especially when you're using the wrong type of method. If you're a retailer that delivers products in varying volumes across the world or a specific region, you can make things more cost-efficient by opting for a pick and pack service.



More Headlines Articles

This type of service can be segmented into four main steps. Take a look at the basic order fulfilment process done by a pick and pack company.Step 1: Receiving of ordersUsing software or an application, they will be able to receive orders placed by your customers from various e-commerce channels. Upon receipt, the software will produce a packing slip.Step 2: Picking of ordersBased on the packing slip they'll receive, a warehouse staff member will then pick the items ordered by your customer. This is the core and most challenging aspect of this method because the items may be pulled from different locations within the warehouse. It's why pick and pack companies deploy suitable inventory management and storage strategies to optimise this phase.Step 3: Packing of ordersOnce all the items are picked, the order will be transferred to a designated packing station. To minimise shipping damages and errors, the assigned packing staff will have to follow certain protocols (such as sealing and labelling the orders properly).Step 4: Shipping of ordersThe company will then work with carriers and delivery partners to ensure that all orders will arrive on time — and at the correct address. Typically, reliable pick and pack companies notify you to confirm the success of the order fulfilment process.How Can Hiring A Pick And Pack Company Help Your BusinessAbout a whopping 98% of consumers state that the way their orders are delivered impact their loyalty towards the vendor. If they have an unpleasant delivery experience, about 83.5% say they won't probably buy from the same business again.This shows how vital it is to choose the right order fulfilment method in shipping your products to your customers — new and loyal customers alike.These are some of the perks of enlisting a pick and pack service:It makes shipping time shorter. By tapping a pick and pack solutions provider, you're allowing customer orders to be stored, picked, packed, and distributed from a single warehouse or order fulfilment facility. This significantly boosts efficiency. And by shortening your shipping period, you're leaving customers happier and more satisfied.It results in fewer delivery mistakes. Speed isn't the only advantage of pick and pack services. With this method, you can keep operational and logistics costs to a minimum by reducing delivery mistakes (e.g. Wrong product delivered). Companies that provide this kind of service rely on systems, software, and well-trained staff to ensure that all steps in the order fulfilment process are accurately done.It offers a better overall customer experience. If you guarantee on-time shipments — and deliver parcels in pristine condition — your customers will be enticed to order from you again. By enhancing customer experience, you can ultimately boost your bottom line and gain a significant advantage over your competitors.If you are looking for a trusted team that offers pick and pack services, we can help you at KPM Group. Visit https://kpmgroup.co.uk/services/storage-distribution-pick-pack/ to learn more or contact us today via 01322 663 328.