KROHNE Announces New OPTIWAVE 6500C Level Transmitter

Beverly, MA: KROHNE, a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of solutions in industrial process instrumentation, highlights its OPTIWAVE 6500C, a radar level transmitter for powders and dusty atmospheres.



More Headlines Articles

KROHNE's OPTIWAVE 6500C delivers continuous high measurement in silos, hoppers, and containers. The OPTIWAVE 6500C is an optimal product for bulk storage in mining, minerals, chemicals, power, paper, food and beverage industries. The radar offers several advanced technological features, including an 80 GHz (FMCW) band width radar and a 2 ¾" lens antenna, making it ideal for environments with low dielectric media. With a measuring range extending over 328 feet, the OPTIWAVE 6500C is a perfect choice for uneven surfaces or tanks with obstacles.Other advanced features include PEEK Lens antennas with both concave and convex lenses for distances up to 100 meters and a large backlit LCD screen with a 4-button keypad, ensuring flexibility for different radar usage. While alternative solar radars are cheap and low-performing, the OPTIWAVE 6500C guarantees perfect results and a guaranteed 3-year warranty, establishing itself as the most cost-efficient and productive option. The OPTIWAVE 6500C is indispensable in both animal food production and cereals storage, already serving nearly fifty production facilities in Germany alone.Contact us for special pricing information at info@krohne.com.About KROHNEKROHNE is a worldwide technological leader in the development, manufacture and distribution of accurate, reliable and cost-effective measuring instruments for the process industries. KROHNE focuses on forming partnerships with its customers to provide them with the most reliable and innovative solutions available in the marketplace. For more information about KROHNE's complete line of measuring instrumentation for the process industries, contact KROHNE at 1-800-FLOWING (978-535-6060 in MA); fax: (978) 535-1720, email: info@KROHNE.com, Twitter, Facebook, or visit www.us.krohne.com.