KROHNE Announces New OPTIWAVE 6500C Level Transmitter
A radar level transmitter ideal for powders and dusty atmospheres
Beverly, MA: KROHNE, a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of solutions in industrial process instrumentation, highlights its OPTIWAVE 6500C, a radar level transmitter for powders and dusty atmospheres.
KROHNE's OPTIWAVE 6500C delivers continuous high measurement in silos, hoppers, and containers. The OPTIWAVE 6500C is an optimal product for bulk storage in mining, minerals, chemicals, power, paper, food and beverage industries. The radar offers several advanced technological features, including an 80 GHz (FMCW) band width radar and a 2 ¾" lens antenna, making it ideal for environments with low dielectric media. With a measuring range extending over 328 feet, the OPTIWAVE 6500C is a perfect choice for uneven surfaces or tanks with obstacles.
Other advanced features include PEEK Lens antennas with both concave and convex lenses for distances up to 100 meters and a large backlit LCD screen with a 4-button keypad, ensuring flexibility for different radar usage. While alternative solar radars are cheap and low-performing, the OPTIWAVE 6500C guarantees perfect results and a guaranteed 3-year warranty, establishing itself as the most cost-efficient and productive option. The OPTIWAVE 6500C is indispensable in both animal food production and cereals storage, already serving nearly fifty production facilities in Germany alone.
Contact us for special pricing information at info@krohne.com.
About KROHNE
KROHNE is a worldwide technological leader in the development, manufacture and distribution of accurate, reliable and cost-effective measuring instruments for the process industries. KROHNE focuses on forming partnerships with its customers to provide them with the most reliable and innovative solutions available in the marketplace. For more information about KROHNE's complete line of measuring instrumentation for the process industries, contact KROHNE at 1-800-FLOWING (978-535-6060 in MA); fax: (978) 535-1720, email: info@KROHNE.com, Twitter, Facebook, or visit www.us.krohne.com.
Featured Product
HPS EnduraCoilTM Cast Resin Medium Voltage Transformer
HPS EnduraCoil is a high-performance cast resin transformer designed for many demanding and diverse applications while minimizing both installation and maintenance costs. Coils are formed with mineral-filled epoxy, reinforced with fiberglass and cast to provide complete void-free resin impregnation throughout the entire insulation system. HPS EnduraCoil complies with the new NRCan 2019 and DOE 2016 efficiency regulations and is approved by both UL and CSA standards. It is also seismic qualified per IBC 2012/ASCE 7-10/CBC 2013. Cast resin transformers are self-extinguishing in the unlikely event of fire, environmentally friendly and offer greater resistance to short circuits. HPS also offers wide range of accessories for transformer protection and monitoring requirements.