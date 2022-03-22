Warren Controls Offers Series 200 High Capacity Vacuum Breaker

Bethlehem, PA - Warren Controls, a leading manufacturer of control valves and specialty fluid handling products, announces the Series 200 high capacity Vacuum Breaker, ideal for use on outdoor tanks where there may be concern over falling temperatures causing tank collapse. The 200 Vacuum Breaker opens gradually to admit outside air to relieve the vacuum in the tank, eliminating possible damage caused when falling liquid levels and condensing steam causes a vacuum that can damage a tank.



Available in in cast iron, carbon steel, and stainless steel bodies and seats, the Series 200 is offered in sizes ranging from 2 to 12 inches, with a variety of trim and paint options. The valves feature air relief capacities up to 14,280 SCFM of air in the largest size and ANSI Class 300 flanges.For more information, visit https://www.warrencontrols.com/profile/type/8/16/type_200.