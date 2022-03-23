Panasonic Announces 2021 Customer Appreciation Award Winners for Renewable Energy Solution Installers

Panasonic announced today the recipients of its 2021 Customer Appreciation Awards, which recognize authorized solar installers and EverVolt battery installers in the U.S. who exceed customer expectations and sales.



The annual Customer Appreciation Awards program, which began in 2019, includes several award categories across each region: Installer of the Year, both nationally and regionally, Residential Installer of the Year, EverVolt ESS Installer of the Year, Fastest Growing Installer of the Year and Fastest Growing EverVolt ESS Installer of the Year."We are excited to bring back the Customer Appreciation Awards for the third year to celebrate our wonderful Panasonic Elite, Premium and Authorized solar panel installers, as well as EverVolt Certified battery storage installers," said Mukesh Sethi, Director, Solar and Energy Storage, Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America. "It has been another challenging year navigating the pandemic, and we are thankful to have such loyal and committed installers providing exemplary service to our customers each and every day."The full list of categories and winners is included below.Installer of the Year Award, NationalSolar Optimum - Glendale, CAInstaller of the Year Award, RegionalAtlasta Solar Store - Mountain RegionUnicity Solar - Southeast RegionSolar Works Energy, LLC - Southwest RegionJefferson Electric, LLC - Midwest RegionPremier Solar NW - Northwest RegionResidential Installer of The Year Award, RegionalAdvance Solar Energy - Southeast RegionSolar SME - Southwest RegionNJ Solar Power - Northeast RegionSol-Up USA - Nevada RegionWhole Sun Designs - Midwest RegionSynergy Power - Northwest RegionFastest Growing Installer of the Year Award, RegionalNuWatt Energy - Northeast RegionBob Heinmiller Solar Solutions - Southeast RegionWayne's Solar - Southeast RegionLexine Solar - Southwest RegionOrgan Mountain Solar - Southwest RegionExcite Energy - Northwest RegionOrange County Solar - Southwest RegionEnergy Consultants Group, LLC - Midwest RegionEvergreen Technologies - Mountain RegionEnergy Labs Inc. - Southeast RegionGreenbelt Solar - Southwest RegionEverVolt ESS Installer of the Year Award, RegionalCreative Solar USA - Southeast RegionFastest Growing EverVolt ESS Installer of the Year Award, RegionalPositive Energy Solar - Southeast RegionKapital Electric Company, Inc - Midwest RegionUnicity Solar - Southeast RegionGreen Star Power - Southwest RegionIntroduced in 2016, the Panasonic Residential Installer Program provides exclusive benefits and business opportunities to tiers of installers who meet certain qualifications, including Panasonic's high standard of excellence. In addition to business-supporting perks, members of these exclusive tiers can extend the benefits they receive, such as special pricing and preferred access to in-demand and new products, like the just-launched EverVolt Modules, to consumers. For more information for installers, visit: na.panasonic.com/us/solar/installer.About Panasonic Corporation of North AmericaNewark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2021, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at https://na.panasonic.com/us