Qcells Unveils New Brand Identity
In line with its ultimate goal to become a complete clean energy solutions provider, Qcells reforms its brand identity by showcasing a new logo, core values, mission and slogan.
Long recognized as a prominent global solar panel manufacturer, Qcells, driven by its commitment to make yet another significant leap into becoming a complete clean energy solutions provider, is giving itself a brand makeover.
New Brand Identity
Qcells' new brand identity reflects both its vision as a clean energy provider, and the roadmap to business diversification. The logo's color gradation shift from green to blue visualizes Qcells' fundamental approach to generate clean energy that stems from the nature to provide humanity in the most conscious manner possible. It consists of multiple different-sized rectangular shapes, forming a grid pattern to symbolize the company's expanding value chain in varying business sectors.
Core Values٠Mission٠Slogan
Qcells' new core values are as follows: Trailblazer, Stewardship and Paragon. These values are what Qcells aspires to stand for, as the clean energy era's leading company with environmental and social responsibilities, determined to provide quality products and services.
The company's new mission, "We aim for a greener tomorrow with completely clean energy solutions," and slogan, "Completely Clean Energy," uphold the brand's sense of purpose in building a sustainable future for the next generations to come.
New BI Roll-Out Plan
Upon the announcement of the brand renewal, Qcells plans to apply the new brand identity to all its properties, from facilities, products and packaging to the official website, social media and sports marketing campaigns, within the 1st half of 2022. New and existing products scheduled to release henceforth will promote a new look as well.
Qcells looks to make its offline showcase of the new brand at upcoming events. The International Green Energy Expo in Daegu, Korea, in April, followed by The Smarter E Europe exhibition in Munich, Germany in May will serve as the new brand's debut venues to the public.
Qcells CEO Justin Lee said: "As Qcells has become a global leader in the industry over decades of growth, it is time to reform the brand so that it embraces the company's expanding vision and scope of business.
"With leadership and responsibility, Qcells will continue to provide industry-leading products and services, and establish itself as a brand that pursues completely clean energy."
About Qcells
Qcells is one of the world's leading clean energy companies, recognized for its established reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules, portfolio of intelligent storage systems, and growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects. Qcells also provides renewable electricity retail services and packages to end customers the world over. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Qcells offers Completely Clean Energy through the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, storage solutions, renewable electricity contracting and large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Qcells provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.
