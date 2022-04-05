Solar Insure adds QuickBOLT mounts to their AVL

QuickBOLT has officially become Solar Insure’s preferred mounting provider on their AVL. Solar Insure’s 30-year extended warranty protection is 20% longer than any warranty on the market and covers parts, labor, and roof penetrations. They’ve been around for 15 years, helping people adopt solar faster and easier.

Solar insurance policies are a popular add-on to help build customer confidence and make installers stand out among the competition. With 10 years of experience designing solar mounting solutions, QuickBOLT is proud to team up with Solar Insure and have their mounting solutions available to installers. With zero reported leaks in the last decade, QuickBOLT's solutions are loved by installers, insurance providers, and homeowners for keeping the roof integrity intact.

QB2 is the mount that inspired such confidence from Solar Insure, thanks to its BoltSeal® technology and first 4 layers of protection. Optional sealant, stainless steel Microflashing® with EPDM layer, an L-Foot, and a specially designed lag bolt all work to mechanically compress the flashing into the roof at the point of penetration, creating a powerful water-tight seal. Solar Insure's warranty will act as the 5th layer of protection to your installs when using QB2 and help you keep your business profitable long after install.

