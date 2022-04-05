Valentin Software at Intersolar Europe in Munich

A special focus is on the presentation of the latest version of PV*SOL premium. Corresponding live design sessions are planned at the exhibition stand.

Valentin Software - provider of modern design and simulation software for photovoltaic, solar thermal and heat pump systems - will be exhibiting its products from May 11-13, 2022 at Intersolar Europe in Munich at booth A4.550. The current versions of all products will be presented: PV*SOL premium 2022 with improved performance, PAN file import and new climate data sources; T*SOL 2021 with expanded databases and GeoT*SOL 2021 with optimized heat pumps.



A special focus is on the presentation of the latest version of PV*SOL premium. Corresponding live design sessions are planned at the exhibition stand.About Valentin SoftwareValentin Software has been in business for over 30 years. With the PV*SOL, T*SOL and GeoT*SOL brands for dynamic simulation, design, yield and profitability forecasts for photovoltaic, solar thermal and heat pump systems, the Berlin-based software company has made a name for itself as a world leading provider of innovative design software for sustainable energy supply. Its customers include engineers, system designers, architects, installers and building technicians, as well as manufacturing companies in the field of electrical, heating and building technology.