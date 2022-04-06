Fortress Power teams up with Sol-Ark to release a new Integrated Plug & Play Energy Storage Solution

SOUTHAMPTON, PA - Fortress Power teams up with Sol-Ark to announce the release of their new integrated solar storage solution. Consisting of 4 eFlex batteries and a Sol-Ark 12K or 15K inverter, the new all-in-one solution offers peak shaving for demand charge management, load shifting for time-of-use savings, standalone operation in off-grid mode for power backup, as well as storage of excess solar energy.



This new all-in-one solution is IP65 Water & dustproof for indoor and outdoor installations. Included are active cooling fans for hot climates and an easy to add din rail thermostat for cold climates. The built-in busbars and cables help make installations 45min or less. With a built-in 200A grid passthrough customers can have a whole home backup system without building a separate backup load panel. The system is UL 9540 certified and meets the UL 9540 (A) large fire test standard. Furthermore, it allows customers flexibility to size up inverter and battery capacity based on their needs and budget."The partnership began in 2018. Since then, we have established closed-loop communication with Fortress batteries for maximum system efficiency and battery lifespan. We enjoy working with Fortress Power, because they engineer and manufacture safe and high-quality Lithium Iron batteries that work very well with our powerful inverters." Said Tom Brennan, the CEO of Sol-Ark."We have tens of thousands of batteries installed with Sol-Ark inverters across US, Canada, Central Caribbean, and South America. Customers are very happy with the performance of our systems. Sol-Ark is leading the battery-based inverters by offering the largest battery-based inverter. Together we offer our customers high quality, large capacity, plug and play energy storage solutions." Added Jing Yu, the CEO of Fortress Power.To learn more about the new All-In-One solution, please contact your sales rep or email us at sales@fortresspower.comAbout Fortress Power (https://www.fortresspower.com/)Headquartered in Southampton, PA, Fortress Power is a leading global designer and manufacturer of Lithium Iron (LFP) battery energy storage systems for residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Company has operations across North America, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. In addition to its award-winning local live technical support, Fortress Power has partnered with industry leading lending institutions to help make investment in solar and storage as easy as possible.About Sol-Ark (https://www.sol-ark.com/)Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Sol-Ark is a solar and energy storage technology firm designing and manufacturing multiple inverter lines and load management devices. Founded in 2013 by local U.S. Veterans with deep experience in power electronics, semiconductors, and hardware design, the Sol-Ark team was determined to prepare and protect their own families and businesses from utility power outages by providing reliable and robust solutions. The Sol-Ark all-in-one hybrid inverters are best-in-class technology with speed, efficiency, and power as their main advantages, as well as great versatility. Continuing to expand the innovative offering in depth and capability, Sol-Ark added string inverters and micro-inverters enabling a broad diversity of application types. The Sol-Ark mission is to continue making the most reliable, innovative, and robust solar and energy storage solutions to protect families and their businesses. We are "Powering Families Through Life™". Dedicated to providing world-class customer support and continuing innovation, the Sol-Ark team is carrying out the vision of making solar plus energy storage affordable for all.