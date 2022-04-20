KROHNE Announces OPTIBAR PSM 1010 and OPTIBAR PSM 2010 ultra-compact pressure switches

Beverly, MA: KROHNE, a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of solutions in industrial process instrumentation, introduces OPTIBAR PSM 1010 and OPTIBAR PSM 2010 ultra-compact pressure switches for absolute and gauge pressure measurement in gasses and liquids. The switches feature configurable PNP/NPN switching output with IO-Link connectivity and a 2-axis (multi-rotatable) LED display and adjustment module.



Both devices aim at basic automation applications such as hydrostatic level measurement in open tanks, dry-run protection of delivery pumps or pressure monitoring of compressors, hydraulic and pneumatic systems. Target industries include food and beverage, water and wastewater, environmental and OEM process equipment applications with restricted installation space.The new switches feature a 2-axis (multi-rotatable) display and adjustment module, a robust construction (IP67), and fully configurable communication outputs for all possible configurations: IO-Link and PNP/NPN as standard I/O, and 4…20 mA, 0...10 V or NPN/PNP as secondary output. Both devices offer excellent temperature stability due to advanced digital compensation.OPTIBAR PSM 1010 is suitable for liquids and gasses from 0.1...600 bar / 1.5...8700 psi with process temperatures up to +125°C / +257°F and excellent overload resistance.OPTIBAR PSM 2010 aims at hygienic applications in the food and beverage industry from 0.1…40 bar / 4…580 psi and max. +150°C / +302°F. Its hygienic construction features a fully welded front-flush diaphragm to meet the most stringent industrial requirements in terms of crevice-free installation with several 3A approved process connections.For more information, visit the KROHNE website.About KROHNEKROHNE is a worldwide technological leader in the development, manufacture and distribution of accurate, reliable and cost-effective measuring instruments for the process industries. KROHNE focuses on forming partnerships with its customers to provide them with the most reliable and innovative solutions available in the marketplace. For more information about KROHNE's complete line of measuring instrumentation for the process industries, contact KROHNE at 1-800-FLOWING (978-535-6060 in MA); fax: (978) 535-1720, email: info@KROHNE.com, Twitter, Facebook, or visit www.us.krohne.com.