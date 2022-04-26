EagleView Becomes First Software Provider to Scale Residential Solar Design Process

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 26, 2022— EagleView has launched its new TrueDesign™ solar design solution, which leverages the company's highly accurate aerial imagery and precise data to accelerate the sale-to-installation timeline for residential solar companies. With a track record of transforming customer workflows across the construction, insurance, government and utility industries for more than twenty years, EagleView has now made it possible to provide install-ready designs at the contracting stage with TrueDesign.



Without precise and accurate design tools, many solar installers are forced to create two different designs as part of their standard workflow, creating operational inefficiencies that drive up soft costs. Solar soft costs, including customer acquisition and installation labor, still represent over half of total solar project costs, according to NREL. TrueDesign allows for precise, easy panel-placement designs that are automatically optimized for maximum energy output without the need for an external site visit. The solar design solution also remotely provides exterior measurements and shade analysis for every sales appointment that is more precise than publicly available LIDAR data or satellite-derived 3D models and is more accurate than manual methods for roof sizing and shading analysis."TrueDesign revolutionizes the workflow for solar contractors, enabling more automated and virtual operations through a design tool that is accessible for nearly any skill level," said Pete Cleveland, vice president of Solar Business for EagleView. "Our high-quality data underpins a new era of smooth, efficient sales, design and installation for the solar industry, ultimately resulting in happier customers who become ambassadors for solar in their communities."EagleView's products and innovations are covered by more than 300 patents worldwide, with one billion images in its database. The company's existing product set of three-dimensional (3D) data is four times more detailed than standard aerial imagery and seventy times more detailed than standard satellite imagery. A recent DNV GL technical study also found that the average difference in annual solar access values between EagleView's data and onsite measurements using a handheld shade measurement tool was between negative one percent and zero percent.To learn how solar installation professionals can use TrueDesign to address soft costs and improve workflow, visit EagleView.com.About EagleViewEagleView is a leader in aerial imagery, machine learning-derived data analytics and software, providing highly accurate property measurement data for the solar, insurance, government and construction industries. EagleView's solar solutions offer precise measurements and shading analysis to allow for efficient solar designs that are optimized for maximum energy production.EagleView's accessible data and software platforms minimize solar soft costs by allowing residential solar companies to close more sales in less time, improve cash flow, reduce external site visits and improve the customer experience. For more information, call (866) 659-8439, visit www.EagleView.com, and follow @EagleViewTech.