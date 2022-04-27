NEXT Energy Technologies Delivers Solar Prototype Window Wall to Integration Partner Walters & Wolf

NEXT Energy Technologies, Inc., makers of a proprietary transparent photovoltaic (PV) coating that transforms commercial windows into energy-producing solar panels, today announced the demonstration of a PC Prototype Window Wall at the headquarters of its manufacturing and glazing partner Walters & Wolf in Fremont, CA.



The wall was created in collaboration with NEXT, Walters & Wolf, and commercial glass fabricator Glassfab Tempering Services. Walters & Wolf is the fourth largest manufacturer of building envelopes in North America, with a manufacturing and glazing facility housed in California for the past 44 years."Our team sees building-integrated photovoltaics, such as NEXT's window coating technology, as the next major evolution in building science," said Nick Kocelj, President of Walters & Wolf. "Working hand-in-hand with the team at NEXT to exhibit this amazing technology highlights Walters & Wolf's commitment to the positive, green future of the glazing and building enveloping industry in a meaningful and lasting way."NEXT's proprietary transparent PV coating transforms commercial windows into energy-producing solar panels by converting unwanted infrared and UV light into electricity. This fully-integrated system can enable a building to power itself with its windows, which remain transparent with the coating in place. This prototype installation is the second of its kind in the world and the first in the US. Its corresponding demo wall is at the Bouygues Construction company headquarters in Paris. The wall consists of 10 transparent photovoltaic windows that supply electricity to power an interactive display and outlet.The wall showcases the power-generation functionality, transparency and aesthetics, and the seamless integration of NEXT's transparent coating into a standard window-glazing system designed by the benefitting partner, Walters & Wolf, to carry the electronics, wiring and hardware that comprise the balance-of-system. This direct integration into traditional commercial window and framing systems effectively extracts costs typically associated with packaging and installation of solar.NEXT's photovoltaic coatings are applied to commercial windows during the window fabrication process, integrating with existing manufacturers without disrupting established workflows and supply chains. This capital-efficient business model reduces risks to customers, removes barriers to adoption, and accelerates speed to market, all while adding a high-value product to the market.NEXT's Commitment to Addressing the Climate CrisisIn 2021, the California Energy Commission (CEC) voted to require builders to include solar power and battery storage in many new commercial structures as well as high-rise residential projects. It was the latest initiative in the state's vigorous efforts to hasten a transition from fossil fuels to alternative energy sources."The Energy Commission is proud to continue to advance solar technologies like this that will help commercial buildings operate in a cleaner and greener way," said CEC Chair David Hochschild. "Such investments drive innovation and entrepreneurship to help meet California's climate and clean energy goals."According to a study by Architecture 2030, buildings account for 40% of annual global C02 emissions. Of that 40%, 28% is a direct result of building operations."In order to address the climate crisis, we have to be creative and cost-effective. The regular approaches alone just won't cut it anymore," said Daniel Emmett, CEO of NEXT Energy Technologies. "Commercial buildings are an ideal example of everyday infrastructure that can be re-imagined and improved to reduce society's carbon footprint. As we advance our technology, we are dedicated to advancing the world's action against the climate crisis, one window at a time."About NEXT Energy Technologies, Inc.NEXT Energy Technologies is a Santa Barbara, California company developing transparent energy harvesting window technology that allows architects and building owners to transform windows and glass facades into producers of low-cost, on-site, renewable energy for buildings. NEXT's technology is enabled by proprietary organic semiconducting materials that are earth-abundant, low-cost, and are coated as an ink in a high-speed, low-cost, and low energy process. For more information, visit https://www.nextenergytech.com/.