PEAK Wind have taken over Operations and Asset Management of the US Wind Farm, Blue Cloud

PEAK Wind have replaced the existing service provider as the Operations and Asset Manager of Blue Cloud wind farm. The asset transfer took place on February 1st, 2022, after a smooth and robust transition. PEAK Wind has since ensured high availability and high safety performance. In addition to Operations and Asset Management, PEAK Wind delivers Balance of Plant (BoP) services.



More Headlines Articles

"This agreement reflects PEAK Wind as a trusted and reliable Operator and Asset Manager, further demonstrated by the numerous renewable projects they are engaged in with us. We are confident that, under their management, Blue Cloud will continue to deliver reliable and clean wind energy to the US consumers into the future," says Mads Skovgaard-Andersen, Partner at Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).The scope of the agreements provides CIP with a one-stop-shop service. including the management of HSE, compliance, service providers, financial services, asset integrity, energy management, environmental & waste management, and performance reporting, among others.This expansion into the US market for Operations and Asset Management services supports the PEAK Wind global growth strategy and complements its already strong presence in providing market leading consultancy services on behalf of a number of US clients. It also adds further volume to PEAK Wind's growing contracted global portfolio of over 1.5GW of assets. Most notably among these, PEAK Wind operates the Monegros wind farm in Spain that is approximately 500MW and multiple offshore assets in Taiwan of around 886 MW."This agreement presents a steppingstone for further expanding PEAK Wind's Renewable Asset Management activities in Texas and the US as a whole," says Denis Nørnberg Andersen, Co-Founder and Head of Asset Management at PEAK Wind. "We greatly appreciate the trust that the owners and tax equity investors are placing in PEAK Wind. We see it as a confirmation of our strong position as a reliable market-leading Operator and Asset Management service provider," he continues.Blue Cloud wind farm, located in the Bailey and Lamb Counties of Texas, has a total installed capacity of 148.4MW and has been in operation since late 2018. This project is part of Copenhagen Infrastructure II K/S (CI-II), a EUR 2 billion energy infrastructure fund managed by CIP.About PEAK WindPEAK Wind combines technical, financial, and commercial expertise within Renewables Operations & Asset Management. They provide market-leading services and advisory to renewable assets owners, developers, and investors globally. More than 121 specialized employees warrant a unique track record and experience specifically within the on- and offshore wind sector, making PEAK Wind one of the most experienced wind energy O&AM (Operations & Asset Management) consultancies and independent operators globally. PEAK Wind is continuing their international growth with consultants and asset managers based in Europe, the US, the UK, and APAC, supporting and servicing domestic and foreign developers worldwide.