Franz Bakery partners with Stracker Solar to make new facility net zero electric

Ashland, Oregon - May 12, 2022: Stracker Solar was chosen to design and build a state-of-the-art solar installation for Franz Bakery's new Outlet Store and Depot in Medford, utilizing their unique elevated dual-axis solar trackers. The six-Stracker installation in the parking lot will make the new location net zero electric (offsetting all the facility's power needs), while accommodating possible future EV charging stations.



"Franz is proud to support sustainability energy efforts in partnership with Stracker Solar at our new Medford Outlet Store and Depot location", says Mike Petitt, Chief Financial Officer at United States Bakery (DBA Franz Bakery)."We continually seek opportunities to reduce energy use - the solar trackers at this location will provide an optimal solution to reduce energy costs and support climate action in the community."Prime contractor JB Steel is leading the construction of the 21,000 sq. ft facility and its premises."With the increased demand for green energy, we felt it was important that we have the ability to include solar generation into our projects", said JB Steel Project Manager Alex Batzer about the time when the company first started conversations with Stracker Solar. "Bringing our clients best-in-class solutions is an essential part of how we do business, and solar is no exception. We chose to partner with Stracker Solar because of their unique product that is not only perfectly compatible with parking lots but also the most efficient PV system available.""We are thankful to JB Steel and Franz Bakery for choosing us for this project", says Jeff Sharpe, Founder and CEO of Stracker Solar. "It is a great example of businesses working together to bring more energy resilience and sustainability to our local communities. Which is what Stracker Solar is about."As the need for solar energy continues to increase in both the commercial and public sectors, we expect greater demand for solutions like the elevated Strackers that maximize solar energy production with the smallest footprint. "Giving up large areas of valuable land for solar generation is not a viable path for most communities. For true sustainability, we need to preserve land use while generating as much clean energy as possible," says Sharpe.JB Steel started site work on the premises in January 2022 with the installation of the solar trackers planned for early June. We expect the full completion of the project around mid-summer 2022.We hope the local community will be excited about the brand-new Franz Bakery Outlet Store and Depot that is 100% powered by the energy of the sun.About Strackers:- By following the exact position of the sun throughout the day, Strackers generate 50%-70% more solar energy than same-sized rooftop solar, carport or fixed ground mount systems. This efficiency translates to a 55%-65% lower carbon footprint as well.- Stracker's 20' pole-mounting allows continued use of the grounds below with no need for fencing.- Strackers are developed and manufactured in Ashland by Stracker Solar and are documenting unparalleled performance across a variety of northern California and southern Oregon climates.- Strackers are the only dual-axis trackers that carry the valued UL 3703 listing (proof of compliance with the highest electrical and mechanical engineering standards) and qualify for Energy Trust of Oregon incentives.1 https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculatorCONTACT INFORMATION:Brigitta Banki, Marketing and Communications Directorbbanki@strackersolar.comStracker SolarAshland, OR541-631-1275###