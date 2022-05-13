NRG Systems Offers the Only Lidar to Measure Full Wind Turbine Shear and Veer

NRG Systems, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of smart technologies for a range of wind, solar, and meteorological applications, has added ZX Lidars' ZX TM to its remote sensing portfolio. NRG Systems has been selling and supporting ZX Lidars' industry-leading technology since 2019. In addition to ZX TM, NRG Systems offers the ZX 300 onshore vertical profiler as well as ZX 300M for near-shore or platform-based offshore applications. The product portfolio is further supported by the ZX North American Service Center operated by NRG Systems.



ZX TM is a nacelle-mounted Lidar that uses continuous wave technology to measure the full shear and veer wind profile across a turbine. The remote sensing device has been successfully evaluated by DNV, a leading independent engineering firm, and UL, a global safety science leader, to support wind turbine power performance evaluations. This technology can also minimize measurement uncertainty via its high availability and sampling rate. In addition to power performance testing, ZX TM is also suitable for nacelle transfer function calibration, including yaw alignment and wake detection. Working with DNV and UL, NRG Systems, will provide ZX TM as part of a turnkey solution that includes installation, field support, and data management, with the option to calibrate using an IEC-compliant mast at UL's test site in the United States or DNV's test site in Janneby, Schleswig-Holstein, Germany.Gregory Erdmann, NRG's Vice President, Global Sales, said, "NRG Systems is always working to push the boundaries in wind technology. We have been doing it for 40 years and we are very selective in which technology we develop or partner with to offer the best possible solution. As the wind industry continues to evolve, that means providing cutting-edge technologies to optimize each stage of development and operation. We are excited to be broadening our relationship with ZX Lidars as well as building on our decade-long remote sensing experience by adding ZX TM to our turnkey wind measurement solutions."Ian Locker, Managing Director of ZX Lidars, said, "Our team installed the first nacelle-mounted Lidar in 2003. Today, we support clients globally with operational wind farm measurements, understanding what wind turbines actually see once constructed. Combining the unique measurements of ZX TM, with the customer support, care and attention from NRG Systems is a great partnership. Approved for use by DNV and UL, clients can be confident in their choice of Lidar and are in great hands, in-country, with NRG Systems."Please contact sales@nrgsystems.com for more information about ZX TM.###About NRG Systems, Inc.NRG Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE), revolutionized the way wind resource assessment was done 40 years ago. Today, this heritage of innovation informs everything they do. Their hardware and software offerings are designed to be exceptionally user-friendly, improve data accessibility, and simplify workflows at all stages of wind and solar project development. They also provide a range of design, installation, and operational services to support their products for truly turnkey solutions. Their resource measurement systems, turbine control sensors, Bat Deterrent Systems, and Lidar remote sensors can be found in more than 170 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.nrgsystems.com.About ZX Lidars (formerly ZephIR Lidar)ZX Lidars provides industry-leading wind lidar products, ZX 300, ZX 300M and ZX TM for wind energy and meteorological applications. These Lidars deliver accurate wind measurements in both onshore and offshore applications at measurement heights / ranges across the full swept area of the blades of modern wind turbines, and beyond. With more than 10 million hours of operation in the field and over 1000 deployments (and counting), ZX Lidars has pioneered the use of Lidar in the wind industry. The company is proud of the many world firsts it has achieved with customers including: upwind measurements from a turbine nacelle, turbine wake studies, offshore deployments of both fixed and floating wind lidar, an industry-accepted validation process, re-financing and re-powering of a wind farm, successful demonstration of measurement accuracy in a wind tunnel and total wind project financing from a lidar without need for a met mast. For more information, please visit zxlidars.com.