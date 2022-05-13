Renewables and Energy Transition Policy Expert Christian Roselund Joins Clean Energy Associates

Because of the increasingly critical role that US policy plays on the renewable energy markets and deployments around the world, Clean Energy Associates has named renowned clean energy expert Christian Roselund as its first Senior Policy Analyst.



In this newly created role, Roselund will lead CEA's research and analysis of U.S., European, and global clean energy policies, including the U.S. Department of Commerce's solar anti-circumvention investigation. He will also lead development of the company's new Energy Transition Report, a semi-monthly investigation of the significant issues affecting U.S. clean energy markets.In this role, Roselund will work day-to-day with leading EPCs, developers and corporate procurers of renewable energy to help them understand how various federal and state-level policies can stymie or improve PV panel supply, project finance and funding, interconnection, module and energy storage manufacturing capacity, and global trade relations. In addition, he will also be responsible for working with trade associations and policy makers to provide manufacturer-independent guidance on how policies can protect, open, or contract markets and advance energy transition objectives."Christian is one of the most well-respected analysts on energy transition policies. Over the past few years, we have seen how policy can support or slow the deployment of solar and other clean energy solutions. CEA customers need to understand and prepare for new and proposed energy policies - and Christian's ability to guide the industry on what to expect in this ever-changing environment will help them with both short-term and long-term planning," said Andy Klump, CEO and founder of Clean Energy Associates. "With his experience as a journalist and analyst, he has become a trusted voice with the industry, trade associations and policymakers.""I joined Clean Energy Associates because of the company's reputation and unique market intelligence that comes from inspecting both solar and energy storage systems and the actual manufacturing of PV modules and energy storage systems in plants around the world," said Christian Roselund. "Developers and corporate procurers of renewable energy systems need easy-to-understand, clear-headed, and actionable guidance on how to plan around the shifting regulatory landscape. Without that they can struggle to understand and make costly decisions in contracting and even with ESG and climate impact disclosures."Roselund most recently served as a solar market consultant for clean energy developers. Previously he served as editorial director of the Rocky Mountain Institute, where he managed content creation and strategic communications planning, including the development of rapid response capabilities. He also served as the founding editor of pv magazine USA, and remains the Co-host of the Earthlings Podcast.As of April 2022, Clean Energy Associates has completed inspections of over 135 GW of solar PV and 10 GWh of energy storage projects.About Clean Energy AssociatesCLEAN ENERGY ASSOCIATES (www.cleanenergyassociates.com) provides technical due diligence and engineering services for solar PV and energy storage clients around the globe who are financial institutions, project developers, EPCs, IPPs, and PV power plant owners.CEA's team of 175+ professionals with 1,000+ years of industry experience including 130+ engineers serve the solar PV and energy storage industries through our expertise in PV modules, racking, inverters, batteries, and energy storage systems. Since 2008, CEA has reduced Buyers' risks and improved returns on investments via technical assurance and engineering services covering more than 135+ GW of solar PV and 10+ GWh of energy storage projects in 60+ countries.