Tigo Energy Expands Financing Options for Residential Installers With GoodLeap

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry's worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), today announced that its Energy Intelligence (EI) residential solar solution has been added to the Approved Vendor List (AVL) for financial products at GoodLeap, a leading digital marketplace for sustainable solutions. Along with inclusion in the California Public Utility Commission (CPUC) Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP), the GoodLeap financing option provides solar installers a trusted residential home energy management solution from Tigo Energy.



"GoodLeap offers a simple digital financing solution for solar professionals to grow their business and increase conversion rates," said Jing Tian, chief growth officer at Tigo Energy. "With GoodLeap, installers who desire the Tigo EI residential solution for solar-plus-storage now have a powerful new financing option for their homeowners."GoodLeap leverages its deep expertise in technology and data to make sustainable home upgrades more accessible to homeowners who want to have a positive impact on the planet. GoodLeap's proprietary technology platform is accessed by more than 18,000 sales professionals at the point-of-sale, creating an efficient option for financial institutions to deploy their capital in high-performing ESG assets. GoodLeap works with credit unions, insurance companies, banks, and asset managers and has provided more than $13 billion in solar and other home efficiency loans through its platform since 2018, empowering more than 320,000 homeowners with the means to reduce their carbon footprint.The Tigo EI residential solar solution is a solar-plus-storage product line which allows for maximum flexibility in an integrated system, is easy to install, fast to commission, and convenient to maintain through the Tigo EI mobile app and a browser-based portal. The Energy Intelligence platform provides energy production monitoring, system diagnostics, and remote software upgrades for streamlined operations and maintenance for Tigo installers. With industry-leading warranties on all hardware, homeowners and installers can rely on product performance and support from Tigo Energy over the life of their energy systems.For inquiries about the Tigo EI residential solar solution, contact the sales team here. To find out more about the Tigo EI residential solar solution or Tigo Flex MLPE products, please visit www.tigoenergy.com. For solar professionals interested in learning more about the GoodLeap digital platform, please visit the GoodLeap partner website.About Tigo EnergyTigo Energy, the worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), designs innovative solar power conversion and storage products that provide customers more choice and flexibility. The Tigo TS4 platform increases solar production, decreases operating costs, and enhances safety. When combined with the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, it delivers module, system, and fleet-level insights to maximize solar performance and minimize operating costs. The Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution, a flexible solar-plus-storage solution for home installations, rounds out the Company's portfolio of solar energy technology. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy, and its global team supports customers whose systems reliably produce gigawatt hours of safe solar energy on seven continents. Find us online at www.tigoenergy.com.