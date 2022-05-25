THE ALL-ENERGY AND DCARBONISE 2022 SUCCESS STORY

The 21st anniversary edition of All-Energy 2022, the UK's largest renewable and low carbon energy exhibition and conference and the co-located Dcarbonise 2022 held at Glasgow's SEC on 11 and 12 May attracted total attendance of 7,642, more than 250 exhibiting companies from home and overseas, some 575 speakers, and plaudits in plenty.



The First Minister of Scotland, Rt Hon Nicola Sturgeon MSP and Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, Michael Matheson MSP delivered keynote speeches on consecutive days, and both toured the show. Video messages by COP26 President Alok Sharma MP, and Rt Hon Greg Hands, Minister of State for Business, Energy and Clean Growth were played in the opening day plenary session chaired by Keith Anderson, CEO of ScottishPower with speakers including Jonathan Brearley, CEO, Ofgem; David Bunch, Country Chair of Shell UK; Steve Scrimshaw, Vice President, Siemens Energy UK & Ireland; and Rachel McEwen, Chief Sustainability Officer, SSE."The show certainly got off to a flying start with a packed Lomond Auditorium," explained Jonathan Heastie, Portfolio Director Energy & Marine, RX Global who own and organise the duo of co-located events. "All-Energy continues to help the UK to decarbonise its power supply; and Dcarbonise supported by the Scottish Government and Energy Saving Trust, ensures that private and public sector energy end-users gain the same access to advice and technology to assist them in their plans to decarbonise their buildings, businesses and transport."The buzz and sense of busy-ness in the show was incredible, and proof of how delighted attendees were to get back to a face-to-face event. Our total attendance speaks for itself, with noise levels decidedly higher in the exhibition hall throughout the two days than I recall being the case ever before! It was interesting that people seemed to stay far longer in the show eager to catch up with old contacts and make new ones."Our Hydrogen Showcase in the Hydrogen Hub featuring a superb selection of hydrogen powered devices and vehicles from a one-person hydrofoil to a refuse lorry, range cooker to a sentry box as well as hydrogen-powered cars (in addition to a great range of EVs in our low carbon vehicle display) was a great draw. So too were new features such as the bp-sponsored Future Talent Hub in our new Innovation Zone; and tried and tested features including ‘Meet the Developer', the Power Club for project developers and investors, and the eight show floor theatres all proved successful."Even more Ministerial addresses and visitsKeynote addresses in ‘Meet the Minister' slots were also given in sector-specific sessions by Jenny Gilruth MSP, Minister for Transport; and Patrick Harvie MSP, Minister for Net Zero Buildings, Active Travel, and Tenants' Rights. Mr Harvie visited the Dcarbonise exhibition and Scotland's Trade Minister, Ivan McKee MSP visited All-Energy.A strong panel comprising Chris Stark, Chief Executive of the Climate Change Committee, Guy Newey, Director of Strategy and Performance at the Energy Systems Catapult (and set to succeed Philip New when he retires as CEO of the Catapult later in 2022); Lindsay McQuade, CEO, ScottishPower Renewables, Hannah Bronwin, Director of Business Development, SSE Thermal; and Jeremy Allen, Head of BEIS Energy Portfolio Office, with Steve Scrimshaw in the chair, took part in the Day 2 plenary ‘A national endeavour: Decarbonising the GB Power System by 2035'.As Jonathan Heastie explained: "That line-up very much reflected the make-up of so many of our conference sessions with senior representatives of industry, government (national and regional), and academia (including Professor Sir Jim McDonald, Principal and Vice Chancellor of the University of Strathclyde and Professor Keith Bell, ScottishPower Professor of Future Power Systems, University of Strathclyde) taking part in sector-specific conference sessions throughout the two days."The conference with its 18 parallel tracks; and eight show floor theatres attracted total attendance of 7,416 over the two days, proving that an exceptionally high proportion of event attendees took advantage of the ability to learn through our free-to-attend conference programme."Naturally, we are surveying visitors, speakers, and exhibitors to gather feedback, but we have been on the receiving end of a flood of enthusiastic emails with comments including:• It was great to be back at the SEC in Glasgow for a superb two days of All-Energy, and to see so many colleagues for the first time since lockdown• I thought the event was excellent; that view was shared by everyone I spoke to• The energy about the event was fantastic, I think it was just what many people needed• Our stand was consistently busy throughout the show• Thank you for the super organisation of the event - it was really great to be at an in-person event again, felt like old-times• Many thanks for putting together a great event, we enjoyed it and look forward to engaging again next year• Thanks for a great event - really inspiring/invigorating"Perhaps the one we have received most of all best sums up the two days saying simply: "Thanks for another great All-Energy". Now, the planning starts for All-Energy and Dcarbonise 2023 on 10 and 11 May, again at Glasgow's SEC."Strong supportAll-Energy has Shepherd and Wedderburn as its headline sponsor with other sponsors including Arnold Clark; bp; Doosan Babcock; Greenbackers Investment Capital; Natural Power; Petrofac; Red Rock Power; ScottishPower; Shell; and Siemens Energy. The Society for Underwater Technology is its Learned Society Patron, Glasgow is its Host City, and it is held in association with Innovate UK and UKRI; Highlands and Islands Enterprise; Scottish Enterprise; and the REA. Dcarbonise is supported by the Scottish Government and Energy Saving Trust.Further information on all aspects of the two day event is at www.all-energy.co.uk and www.dcarbonise.com