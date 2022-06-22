Nexamp Named One of the 2022 Best Places to Work by Boston Business Journal

Nexamp has been selected as a "Best Places to Work" award winner by the Boston Business Journal for a second time in three years. First named in 2019 as a medium company, Nexamp once again made the cut in 2022 as a large company, using an independent employee engagement survey to measure factors such as work environment, work-life balance, job satisfaction, advancement opportunities, management, compensation and benefits.



Nearly 200 companies participated in the program, which uses the employee survey to assign a score of up to 100 percent based on responses. Nexamp achieved an overall score of 89.53% with a majority of employees saying they feel highly engaged and see professional growth and career development opportunities at Nexamp. The most common word used to describe the company by employees was "collaborative," while most agree that senior leaders value people as their most important asset."Nexamp has always been a company defined by its people and committed to doing good in the communities where we operate," noted Karen Lalley, Senior Vice President of People at Nexamp. "We have worked hard to build a culture where people are valued and have an opportunity to use their diverse talents and skills to reach their maximum potential. I believe that as a company centered around a social and environmental mission to make the benefits of clean energy more accessible to every person, we have a higher responsibility to create and maintain a rewarding and equitable workplace."Nexamp was formed in 2007 and has become a leading decarbonization provider recognized for its innovative approach to addressing climate change by building the future of energy so it is clean, simple and accessible. Companies named to the "Best Places to Work" list represent the technology sector, retail industry, healthcare space, commercial real estate and more."We are so glad to be able to celebrate this year's Best Places to Work in person. These companies signify teamwork, retention, engagement, trust with co-workers and senior leaders. Together they create a dynamic, innovative place where people want to work and grow," said Carolyn Jones, Market President and Publisher of the Boston Business Journal.The "Best Places to Work" celebration was held in-person at the Boston Park Plaza on June 16 and full results of the program are available in the Boston Business Journal.