Floating Energy Allyance selects Natural Power for Buchan Offshore Windfarm

Having secured the rights to develop a floating offshore wind farm with a capacity of around 1GW off the northeast coast of Scotland through Crown Estate Scotland's ScotWind leasing round (January 2022), the Allyance is now progressing further work on environmental studies and design as it moves towards developing detailed proposals for consent.



More Headlines Articles

The project will use BW Ideol's proven and patented Damping PoolÂ® technology, which is designed to optimise the performance of floating wind turbines, even in extreme conditions. Operable from 30m water depths, it is the most compact architecture when moving to 15-20 MW wind turbines and also the only floating wind substructure technology which is proven in both concrete and steel to guarantee highest levels of local content and local employment.The technology, previously deployed in two locations (France and Japan), will soon be the subject of a multi-unit pre-commercial project in the French Mediterranean. It has been deemed bankable and insurable, and is ready to move to commercial-scale deployment, with Scotland's waters providing the perfect opportunity to take the technology to the next level.Chris Pendlebury, Director of Environment at Natural Power said: "This is a brilliant project that not only puts Scotland at the forefront of floating wind, but also brings significant benefits for our supply chain, skills and employment opportunities. As we continue to grow our environmental team, projects like these ensure our people are at the forefront of the industry working with pioneering technology on a global scale, with the very best of it happening here in Scotland."Natural Power provides offshore EIA services for the Buchan Offshore Windfarm, supporting the Floating Energy Allyance in delivering one of the first commercial-scale floating windfarms.Natural Power supports clients with environmental advice and site inspections during the feasibility and construction of a project and throughout its entire life cycle. Find out more here: www.naturalpower.com/uk/expertise/service/advisory/planning-permitting-and-environmentAbout Floating Energy AllyanceFloating Energy Allyance is a joint venture between the global renewable energy business, BayWa r.e.; Elicio, an experienced Belgian offshore wind developer, owner and operator; and BW Ideol, a proven floating technology leader and international floating wind project co-developer.It brings together three companies with highly significant, relevant and complementary expertise, which has the potential to accelerate the development of floating wind and bring significant levels of employment to Scotland through its commitment to local manufacturing of the wind turbines' concrete foundations. The partnership secured the right to develop the NE8 area in the ScotWind leasing round, which concluded in early 2022.