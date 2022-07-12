Electric Scooters Market Increasing Demands, Challenges and Developments

Electric scooters, unlike motorcycles, have a step through frame. The electricity consumed by these vehicles is stored in rechargeable lead or lithium batteries. Electric scooters are more comfortable than gas or petrol-powered motorcycles. Electric scooters have less vibration. As a result of the rising desire for sustainable mobility, the market for electric scooters has developed dramatically. Growing environmental concerns, as well as favorable government policies, are propelling electric scooters market growth. Rising energy costs and competition among new energy-saving technologies are also projected to promote electric scooters market expansion.



- By product, the retro segment accounted 52% market share in 2021- The folding variant product segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030- The sealed lead-acid battery segment contributed largest revenue share 63% in 2021- The lithium-ion battery segment is projected to reach at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2030- By voltage, the 36V segment has garnered market share 62% in 2021- The greater than 48V segment is expected to reach at a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period 2021 to 2030- Asia Pacific electric scooter market was valued at USD 16 billion in 2021- North America is projected to reach at a CAGR of 12.7% 2022 to 2030The growth of global electric scooters market is being propelled by the growing adoption of electric vehicles. The maintenance cost and operating cost of electric scooters are quite low as compared to traditional type of scooters. One of the key trends driving the demand for electric scooters in the market is growing prices of fuel and gasoline. This factor is resulting decline in the usage of conventional scooters. This factor is creating growth prospects for the growth and development of global electric scooters market. Due to growing price of petrol and diesel, the government of developed and developing regions is emphasizing the adoption of electric scooters among end user son a large scale. For this, even government is providing tax benefits such as incentives and subsidies to the manufacturers of electric scooters. As a result, low operating and maintenance costs are creating growth prospects for the global electric scooters market.The top developing and developed countries around the world such as China, India, the U.S., the UK, Germany, Italy, and France are imposing stringent environmental regulations against carbon emissions and greenhouse gases emissions. The concept of clean and green energy is gaining popularity all around the globe. The emerging regions have implemented certain plans for the sales of electric scooters. This has resulted in increased in sales of electric scooters for major market players. Some of the regions have also banned the use of internal combustion engines for conventional automobiles. Moreover, government is also heavily investing for the development of global electric scooters market by reducing taxes on exports and imports. All of these aforementioned factors are driving the growth of global electric scooters market.One of the biggest obstacles for the growth of global electric scooters market is lack of charging infrastructure. There are several countries that do not have electric vehicle charging station. The charging equipment is must for electric scooters as it runs on batteries. This has not only impacted the growth of electric scooters market but also global electric vehicle industry as a whole. Without charging, no one can drive electric scooters easily. That' the reason, charging station is mandatory if the manufacturers of electric scooters want to increase their sales. This factor is mostly hampering the growth of electric scooters market in underdeveloped or developing regions. It has been observed that electric scooters are not up to the mark when it comes about performance. As compared to electric scooters, conventional scooters perform best. All of these factors are creating barriers for the growth of global electric scooters market.In terms of sales and production of electric scooters, China is the leading country in the Asia-Pacific region. The surge in demand for electric vehicles in Japan, South Korea, and India are propelling the expansion of electric scooters market in Asia-Pacific region. The electric scooters in the region are widely utilized for short distances. In addition, the government of such regions is also promoting the use of electric scooters. The technological advancements and adoption of latest technologies are also boosting the demand for electric scooters in Asia-Pacific region. The government of India is taking constant efforts for the development of road infrastructure. Furthermore, government is heavily investing in the infrastructural projects. All of these factors are creating growth prospects for electric scooters market in the region.Another region which is contributing towards the growth of global electric scooters market is North America region. The U.S. is dominating the electric scooters market in the region. The factors such as growing government initiatives for implementation of electric vehicle charging station as well as growing research and development activities are boosting the growth of electric scooters market in North America region. The expansion of automotive and automobile sectors in the region is also boosting the expansion of electric scooters market. The growing importance of clean and green energy is also providing lucrative opportunities for the growth of electric scooters market in North America region.