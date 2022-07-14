GLOBAL BRAND ROLL-OUT FOR TALLY GROUP
THE ENERGY SECTOR IS EVOLVING FAST. SO IS OUR BUSINESS.
We're proud to announce that our business is now known globally as Tally Group.
This rebrand follows Tally's merger with Agility CIS in August 2021. AgilityCIS wholly acquired fast-growing tech businesses Znalytics and Webtools in 2020.
Together, we deliver innovative cloud-native SaaS solutions, combined with deep industry and local market expertise, to the retail energy sector. We're a high-growth company with significant delivery capability, and we're proud to serve more than 110 clients in six countries.
"Moving to a single brand, Tally Group, will make it easier for our global clients to benefit from the work we're doing across our products and the experience we've gained through operating in the world's most deregulated energy markets," Tally Group Chief Executive Officer Andrew Duncan says.
"We're leading the charge to help retail energy businesses digitise, decentralise and decarbonise in a fast-changing sector."
At Tally Group, we offer a comprehensive suite of innovative complex billing, digital and analytics solutions designed to meet globally diverse market and regulatory requirements, empower customers and reduce cost-to-serve.
Our Tally Group brand will be rolled out across our US locations (Atlanta and Houston), as well as in Tokyo, Dubai and our delivery centre of excellence in Hyderabad, India. We're already known as Tally Group in New Zealand and Australia.
We're looking forward to taking our new brand to the Charge Energy Branding Conference in Houston, TX, in June 2022.
