Workshop: Distributed Solar PV and its Financial Implications

Can you make residential and commercial PV system sizing more accurate and how would you know if the system performs well amidst the climatic anomalies worldwide? Learn on advanced methodologies to assess decentralized solar PV performance and the related technology edge, as well as advantages of such techniques for improving finance reports and decreasing financial risks.

This event is designated for professionals affiliated with distributed solar PV, including solar integrators, solar financing professionals, solar policy advocates and solar association members.



More Headlines Articles

Speakers & panelists include Dr. Clifford Hansen - Technology Lead at the Sandia National Laboratories, Jan Rippingale - CEO of Blu Banyan, an award winning NetSuite Solution Provider for solar installers, focused on enabling the efficiencies necessary to reduce soft costs, Leon Kraversky - Senior Energy Analyst and CEO of Soltell Systems, provider of solar performance analytics solutions, and Stephanie Johnson - Executive Director at Chesapeake Solar & Storage Association.An outline of the event's schedule can be found below (times are in PCT):- (9:00am - 9:10am) Introduction- (9:10 am - 9:20 am) Leon Kraversky - Effective Performance Assessment Techniques for Decentralized PV- (9:20 am - 9:30 am) Jan Rippingale - Performance Indicators for Financial Reports(9:30 am - 9:45 am) Panel: The Financial Future of Distributed Solar - Dr. Clifford Hansen, Jan Rippingale, Stephanie Johnson, Leon Kraversky- (9:45 am - 10:00 am) Q&AParticipation is limited to ticket holders only (at no charge).Brought to you by LNRG Technology | lnrg.technologyWith the participation of: Soltell Systems | soltell.com; Blu Banyan | blubanyan.comWith support of: Sandia National Laboratories | sandia.gov; Chesapeake Solar & Storage Association | chessa.org