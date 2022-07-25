Solis Wins The Green Leadership Award 2022

July 21. Ningbo, Zhejiang - Ginlong Technologies (Solis) Co., Ltd is the winner of the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2022 under the Green Leadership category. It is a proud moment for Solis as this award is international recognition of the company's long-term commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility.



This year, Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2022 (AREA) 2022's theme, "The ZERO Shift", meant the award winners showcased a net-zero approach to sustainability in all aspects and the entire sustainability cycle. They gave equal importance to zero emission, zero waste, and zero inequality.On this occasion, Lucy Lu, Solis Global Marketing Director said, "We are very proud and honored to receive this award. Solis, as a global leader in string inverters, is actively contributing to long-term sustainable development and is accelerating the application of innovative technologies by promoting sustainable solutions. Solis will continue working with its partners in a quest for a net zero world."Solis has not only been recognized for championing sustainable and responsible business practices but also for its immense contribution to the welfare of the society.Some of the initiatives undertaken by Solis include helping the less fortunate, fighting COVID-19, and participating in photovoltaic poverty alleviation programs.The company donated $155,000 in early 2020 to combat COVID-19. It also donated large quantities of medical supplies to the frontline medical staff. Solis has donated $465,000 in scholarships to universities and colleges, as well as donated inverters for several non-profit photovoltaic projects.Recently, Solis has supplied its string inverters for the 300MW Tidal Flats Power Station in Xiangshan County, Zhejiang Province. The average annual utilization period of the PV power station is about 1,120 hours and about 340 million kWh of clean electricity can be delivered to the power grid on an annual average basis. This power supply equals half of the county's clean electricity needs.Every year, the project will save about 100,000 tons of coal from being used and reduce CO2 emissions by around 270,000 tons. The system is also expected to save around 2,300 tons of sulfur dioxide and 1,000 tons of nitrogen oxide.This project uses the Solis 215-255kW three-phase string inverter series, which has a max. efficiency of 99%, > 150% DC/AC ratio, supports compatibility with high power and bifacial modules and offers an anti-PID function to improve system efficiency. LONGi Solar has supplied the PV modules for this project.With the implementation of such projects, Solis is committed to its success and continues to live up to its Corporate Social Responsibility commitments as well.Solis has been at the forefront when it comes to meeting its Corporate Social Responsibility commitments. It uses public media, professional organizations, and its website to raise awareness about environmental issues and concerns.Solis will continue to fulfill its corporate social responsibility commitments even in the future by actively contributing to society and devoting itself to public welfare projects.About Ginlong Technologies (Solis)Established in 2005, Ginlong Technologies（Solis）(Stock Code: 300763. SZ) is one of the world's largest and most experienced solar inverter manufacturers. The company provides cost-effective solutions for homes, businesses, and large-scale power plants delivering value at every level of the solar supply chain and appealing to homeowners and businesses, as well as electricity producers and renewable energy investors globally. Combining a global supply chain with world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Ginlong optimizes Solis inverters for each regional market, serving and supporting its customers with a team of local experts. The company aims to work with stakeholders to accelerate the world's journey towards a more sustainable future. For more information visit www.solisinverters.com