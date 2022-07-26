RE+ Events Announces New Event in Spain: Solar + Storage España

July 26, 2022, Arlington, VA: RE+ Events, in partnership with pv magazine, is announcing a new event, Solar + Storage España. The new event is geared towards the expanding rooftop and utility-scale PV markets and will be held in May 10-11, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.



The event will include a conference program with pv magazine contributing content on the solar and storage markets in Spain. It will also feature an exhibit hall filled with Spanish and international exhibitors. The goal is to bring together key players in the local Spanish market and provide an opportunity to network and meet with Spanish and international companies."There has never been a more pressing time for Spain, and Europe in general, to diversify its energy resources," said Stephen Miner, President and CEO, RE+ Events. "Our goal with Solar + Storage España is to facilitate the business necessary to strengthen the Spanish clean energy market and ensure a clean future."Solar has increasingly become a dominant source of energy for Spain. The Spanish market is mainly driven by large utility-scale and C&I projects. Residential rooftop installations have also been surging in the last year, as the Spanish government recently introduced solar installation incentives for homeowners.pv magazine's publisher Eckhart Gouras also highlighted Spain's prominent role in the global energy transition: "We look forward to cooperating with RE+ Events to provide a platform in Spain where Spanish and foreign PV players can meet to discuss the latest PV and energy storage technologies and to do business in a very exciting market with strong ties to other parts of Europe and Latin America."Solar + Storage España is part of the RE+ Events portfolio, the organizer of RE+ (featuring Solar Power International). More information including registration, exhibiting, and sponsorship opportunities will be available soon at re-plus.events/espana.###About RE+ EventsRE+ Events is a global event management organization with a focus on the clean energy industry. Our flagship event, RE+ 2022 (formerly SPI), is largest renewable energy event in North America. The RE+ Events portfolio also includes regional events within the US focusing on trends and policies in specific states or regions, as well as international events that bring together clean energy leaders in up-and-coming markets across the world. RE+ Events is co-owned by the Smart Electric Power Alliance and the Solar Energy Industries Association.About pv magazineWith its independent, technology-focused reporting, pv magazine covers the latest global solar PV and energy storage news, established and emerging technologies, and market developments. In addition to the publisher's 10 daily news websites, in five languages, pv magazine produces a monthly English-language print magazine and quarterly German publication, weekly webinars and annual roundtable events, Visit https://www.pv-magazine.com/ for more information.