Hybrid Electric Vehicle Technology Fundamentals

The execution of extreme contamination and eco-friendliness norms, as well as government motivators to empower the buy and utilization of half and half vehicles, are a portion of the essential drivers driving the market's development. As open attention to discharges has developed, administrative associations have executed more severe emanation guidelines.



More Headlines Articles

Theglobal market size was valued atand is projected to hit around, growing at aevery year.âž¢ Gasoline hybrid vehicles projected to surpass a value of over US$ 124 million by 2030âž¢ Stored electricity HEVs is growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030âž¢Â U.S hybrid electric vehicle is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2030âž¢Asia Pacific region had garnered revenue share of around 41.50% in 2021âž¢ In 2021, the European region accounted 19.20% revenue shareThe striking jump in the sales of BEVs appears as a testament to Europe's commitment to electrification, as all-electric vehicle sales increased by 53 in Europe, reaching a total unit of 224,147 cars. Romania witnessed an impressive 409% increase in BEV sales, while Spain followed with 110%. France and Germany also kept up the positive trend by 42.9% and 29.5%. On the other hand, Italy appeared as the only country where BEV sales dropped by 15%.PHEVs also stayed strong, increasing the overall market share despite a 5.4% shrink in sales across Europe, accounting for 199,107 unit sales. France and Germany lost interest in PHEVs, sales declining 13% and 6.3%, respectively. In contrast, Spain and Italy favoured this segment, with 46.9% and 19% increase in sales, respectively.Market share of HEVs increased 5.4% from January to March, totaling 563,035 cars, only witnessing a 6.4% fall in Italy while rising in other major European markets.The decline of natural gas vehicles (NGVs) continued, with a remarkable 54% fall (only 6,291 units sold), while LPG-fuelled cars made a 49% jump, most significantly in Germany with 287.9%.

Get Sample Report Request Customization



ZF



Delphi



BorgWarner



Continenta



Schaeffler



Ford



Toyota



Continental



Volvo



Honda



Hyundai



Daimler



Nissan





Full Hybrids



Mild Hybrids



Plug-in Hybrids



Others





Battery



Electric Motor



Transmission





Stored Electricity HEVs



On-Board Electric Generator HEVs





Series Hybrid Electric Vehicles



Parallel Hybrid Electric Vehicles



Combined Hybrid Electric Vehicles





Hybrid Electric Passenger Cars



Commercial Hybrid Electric Vehicles



Hybrid Electric Two Wheelers



Other HEVs (Golf Cart, etc.)





North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The downward shift of petrol and diesel cars continued in Europe, diesel facing a sharp decline of 33.5% in sales (378,011 units) and losing 5.5% market share. All four major European markets scored a fall in diesel between 20.4% and 44%.Petroleum passenger car sales reached 808,045 units in Q1 2022, losing its market share of 41% to 36.7%.