Trojan Battery Company Introduces 24- and 36-Volt Lithium-Ion Batteries at the ISSA Show North America 2022
Designed for professional floor-cleaning equipment, the new lithium-ion batteries combine long runtime with long lifetime to maximize your equipment uptime. Trojan's lithium-ion batteries are ideal for organizations that want to drive efficiency now and in the long run with a low total cost of ownership over their life.
Trojan Battery Company, a leading manufacturer of batteries for floor cleaning applications, introduces its 24- and 36-volt lithium-ion batteries at booth 1151 of the ISSA Show North America 2022. The new batteries are the latest addition to Trojan's trusted family of lithium-ion products, which also includes Trojan's GC2 48-V Lithium-Ion Battery, launched in 2021.
Trojan lithium-ion battery benefits include:
Long lifetime with virtually zero maintenance
Boosts runtimes and slashes downtime
Comes with an 8-year warranty
Fast charging, and allows for opportunity charging
Helps to reduce the number of machines needed and labor costs
Reduces total cost of ownership
As the complete battery solutions provider, Trojan will showcase the new lithium-ion range as well as their full portfolio of flooded lead-acid, AGM, and gel offerings at the ISSA Show. Energy-storage experts will answer your questions and help you select the best options for your applications.
Key Differentiators of Trojan's Lithium-Ion Batteries
"Using our extensive experience, we engineered our new batteries to solve additional problems that are especially important given today's labor shortages, rising wages, and inflation," says Oleg Dratsch, director, lithium product management.
"Imagine completing daily floor cleaning without worrying if the equipment will make it back to the charger and not having to worry about battery maintenance and replacements for the life of the machine. Trojan Battery Company is offering the floor-care market peace of mind and maximum efficiency with our new 24- and 36-volt lithium-ion batteries."
Lithium-Ion Reduces TCO
While the original purchase price of lithium-ion batteries is higher than that of flooded lead-acid or AGM batteries, the total cost of ownership can be considerably less. That's largely because other types of batteries must be replaced every one to three years, while lithium-ion batteries can last for the lifetime of the floor-care equipment.
Service You Can Bank On
Trojan has a long history in the commercial cleaning industry and an infrastructure that improves every step of the customer experience. The company:
Brings nearly 100 years of experience to every product we make
Supplies major OEMs including one of the industry's largest manufacturers
Operates a U.S.-based Customer Support Line with knowledgeable employees, including some dedicated to lithium-ion technology
Maintains an international network of trained Trojan Master Distributors, the largest in the industry
Guarantees their batteries with long dependable warranties
To learn more, visit Trojan Battery at booth 1151 or at trojanbattery.com.
About Trojan Battery Company
Leading manufacturers of golf, personal transportation, and utility vehicles as well as marine equipment, floor-cleaning machines, and aerial-work platforms depend on us to power their products. Since 1925 Trojan Battery Company, a part of C&D Technologies, has revolutionized deep-cycle battery technology by introducing generations of deep-cycle flooded, AGM, and gel batteries as well as our new lithium-ion battery. Based in Santa Fe Springs, California, we operate manufacturing facilities in Sandersville and Lithonia, Georgia, Santa Fe Springs, California, Reynosa, Mexico, and Shanghai, China; two advanced Research and Development Centers in the United States; offices in Europe and Asia, and a worldwide network of Trojan Master Distributors. Visit http://www.trojanbattery.com to learn more.