Trojan Battery Company Introduces 24- and 36-Volt Lithium-Ion Batteries at the ISSA Show North America 2022

Trojan Battery Company, a leading manufacturer of batteries for floor cleaning applications, introduces its 24- and 36-volt lithium-ion batteries at booth 1151 of the ISSA Show North America 2022. The new batteries are the latest addition to Trojan's trusted family of lithium-ion products, which also includes Trojan's GC2 48-V Lithium-Ion Battery, launched in 2021.



Trojan lithium-ion battery benefits include:Brings nearly 100 years of experience to every product we makeLong lifetime with virtually zero maintenanceBoosts runtimes and slashes downtimeComes with an 8-year warrantyFast charging, and allows for opportunity chargingHelps to reduce the number of machines needed and labor costsReduces total cost of ownershipAs the complete battery solutions provider, Trojan will showcase the new lithium-ion range as well as their full portfolio of flooded lead-acid, AGM, and gel offerings at the ISSA Show. Energy-storage experts will answer your questions and help you select the best options for your applications.Key Differentiators of Trojan's Lithium-Ion Batteries"Using our extensive experience, we engineered our new batteries to solve additional problems that are especially important given today's labor shortages, rising wages, and inflation," says Oleg Dratsch, director, lithium product management."Imagine completing daily floor cleaning without worrying if the equipment will make it back to the charger and not having to worry about battery maintenance and replacements for the life of the machine. Trojan Battery Company is offering the floor-care market peace of mind and maximum efficiency with our new 24- and 36-volt lithium-ion batteries."Lithium-Ion Reduces TCOWhile the original purchase price of lithium-ion batteries is higher than that of flooded lead-acid or AGM batteries, the total cost of ownership can be considerably less. That's largely because other types of batteries must be replaced every one to three years, while lithium-ion batteries can last for the lifetime of the floor-care equipment.Service You Can Bank OnTrojan has a long history in the commercial cleaning industry and an infrastructure that improves every step of the customer experience. The company:Brings nearly 100 years of experience to every product we makeSupplies major OEMs including one of the industry's largest manufacturersOperates a U.S.-based Customer Support Line with knowledgeable employees, including some dedicated to lithium-ion technologyMaintains an international network of trained Trojan Master Distributors, the largest in the industryGuarantees their batteries with long dependable warrantiesTo learn more, visit Trojan Battery at booth 1151 or at trojanbattery.com.About Trojan Battery CompanyLeading manufacturers of golf, personal transportation, and utility vehicles as well as marine equipment, floor-cleaning machines, and aerial-work platforms depend on us to power their products. Since 1925 Trojan Battery Company, a part of C&D Technologies, has revolutionized deep-cycle battery technology by introducing generations of deep-cycle flooded, AGM, and gel batteries as well as our new lithium-ion battery. Based in Santa Fe Springs, California, we operate manufacturing facilities in Sandersville and Lithonia, Georgia, Santa Fe Springs, California, Reynosa, Mexico, and Shanghai, China; two advanced Research and Development Centers in the United States; offices in Europe and Asia, and a worldwide network of Trojan Master Distributors. Visit http://www.trojanbattery.com to learn more.