Qcells launches Q.HOME CORE residential energy storage solution in U.S. market

[Irvine, United States, September 15, 2022] Today, Qcells, a leading provider of complete energy solutions, introduced its next generation residential energy storage system, Q.HOME CORE, to the U.S. market.



Q.HOME CORE is the newest generation energy storage system from Qcells, and it integrates a solar inverter (Q.VOLT) with a modular, scalable battery system (Q.SAVE) and backup interface (Q.HOME Hub). Q.HOME CORE is backed by Qcells' inclusive 10-year product warranty on all components and best-in-class customer support.Qcells' Q.HOME CORE provides:· A complete energy solution and inclusive warranty from one brand· A flexible, scalable design that enables a wide range of storage capacities to suit a homeowner's electricity needs· Up to 200A Whole Home Backup· Standard integrated Revenue Grade Metering· Simplified Installation and Commissioning· Compact Design and Sleek Appeal· Integrated PLC Rapid Shutdown"The Q.HOME CORE addition to our growing suite of complete energy solutions provides homeowners with greater control over their energy use through a flexible, scalable battery system and inclusive warranty, all backed by one brand," said Qcells North America President David Shin."We're excited to offer our installer partners and homeowners the Q.HOME CORE solution which can provide the peace of mind that comes with whole home backup, especially given record heatwaves and power outages. The new system also features a simplified installation process and is built with safety in mind," added Shin.The Q.HOME CORE will be on display at Qcells' exhibit booth (#2638) at RE+ 2022 (SPI) from September 20th - 22nd in Anaheim, California. The Q.HOME CORE will be commercially available in North America starting in November 2022.The Q.HOME CORE pairs perfectly with Qcells modules including the Q.PEAK DUO BLK ML-G10+ and Q.TRON BLK M-G2+ for a full suite of clean energy solutions for any residence.About QcellsQcells is one of the world's leading clean energy companies, recognized for its established reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules, portfolio of intelligent storage systems, and growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects. Qcells also provides renewable electricity retail services and packages to end customers the world over. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Qcells strives to offer Completely Clean Energy through the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, storage solutions, renewable electricity contracting and large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Qcells provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: www.qcells.com/us.Safe-Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and Q CELLS' operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Q CELLS does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.