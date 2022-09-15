Tigo Energy Brings Full-Spectrum of Installer Solutions for Solar Systems of All Sizes to 2022 RE+ Conference

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry's leading Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) supplier, announced the Company's full lineup of crosstalk prevention, mitigation, and education content for the RE+ tradeshow. From September 19-22, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, Tigo representatives will brief installers and technology partners on the Company's latest innovations and resources for rapid shutdown, monitoring, and optimization for the commercial and industrial (C&I) solar industry, as well as a vendor-agnostic training on how to design for PLC (Powerline Communications) signal integrity. Tigo will also detail its advances and new resources for the residential solar-plus-storage segment.



At RE+, Tigo will also announce a new crosstalk mitigation and prevention training to PV industry professionals. The coursework, developed in collaboration with Mayfield Renewables, will qualify for NABCEP (North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners) Continuing Education Units (CEUs). Interested parties can sign up for the training course here.This training is part of a comprehensive Continual Improvement Process (CIP) to improve the quality of the development, design and installation of rapid shutdown solutions as follows:Tigo Pure Signal™ technology for Tigo RSS Transmitters which enhance PLC signal quality in large-scale solar systems and pair with an industry-leading list of third-party solar inverters, deliver more design and installation flexibility, and enable significant reductions in equipment and labor costsThe Tigo Solar PLC Signal Integrity Tool, which can quickly identify crosstalk risk during planning and design, or in deployed systemsUpdated TS4 Design and Installation materials with additional best practices for mitigating PLC signal issues at the design stageNew crosstalk mitigation and prevention curriculum, co-developed with Mayfield Renewables, which will qualify for NABCEP (North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners) Continuing Education Units (CEUs)For RE+ attendees from the residential solar market, Tigo will deliver updates on its solar-plus-storage product line, the Tigo EI Battery and Inverter, focused on ease of installation, efficient system maintenance and management, and increased flexibility for installers. The Company will also introduce new resources to help residential installers reduce soft costs and installation time."Tigo is doing the work required to eliminate the crosstalk issue, regardless of origin, and our collaboration on this training is a key element of that work," said Ryan Mayfield, founder and CEO at Mayfield Renewables. "Rapid shutdown sounds like a basic on/off function, but once you get into the technical details, you find quite a bit of sophistication. It has been great working with Greg and the Tigo team to develop this material, and I look forward to co-presenting at the NABCEP CE conference with him early next year.""We are seizing on the opportunity represented by the industry's pilgrimage to RE+ this year to bring a full slate of solutions, education, and tools to improve large-scale solar installations," said JD Dillon, chief marketing officer at Tigo Energy. "We are combining the safety that rapid shutdown brings to first responders while focusing on the quality with which the technology is deployed in the field. With this new content, we will improve rapid shutdown design, installation, and solutions and continue to produce high-quality components for those systems."To find out more about Tigo Energy and Flex MLPE solutions, please schedule a time to meet with Tigo at RE+ in booth #3770, here. To learn more about the Tigo products and services for PV professionals, go to the Tigo website.About Tigo EnergyTigo Energy, the worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), designs innovative solar power conversion and storage products that provide customers more choice and flexibility. The Tigo TS4 platform increases solar production, decreases operating costs, and enhances safety. When combined with the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, it delivers module, system, and fleet-level insights to maximize solar performance and minimize operating costs. The Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution, a flexible solar-plus-storage solution for home installations, rounds out the Company's portfolio of solar energy technology. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy, and its global team supports customers whose systems reliably produce gigawatt hours of safe solar energy on seven continents. Find us online at www.tigoenergy.com.About Mayfield RenewablesMayfield Renewables is a technical consultancy that provides clients with solutions for their most complex problems through industry acumen and expertise through system design engineering, education, product evaluation, and technical consulting, ensuring a successful solar industry and safe, reliable, quality solar installations nationwide. Find them online at www.mayfield.energy.