APsystems Introduces QT2 3-Phase Microinverter for C&I Applications

APsystems, the global leader in multi-platform solar MLPE technology, unveils the QT2 series, a four-module, three-phase microinverter product line for commercial, industrial, and residential 3-phase solar applications at the RE+ International trade show in Anaheim, California.



The second generation of APsystems' best-selling 3-Phase quad microinverter, the QT2 comes in various models being launched in multiple global regions: 208Y/120V and 480Y/277V models in the U.S., 127/220V in Latin America, and 380V for Europe and Australia. The QT2 offers higher power output than the previous generation product; 1,800W (480V) and 1,728W (208V) in the U.S., and 2,000W in EU, LATAM and Australia markets.The QT2 is ideal for use with four high-capacity commercial PV modules from 450W to 600W+, enabled with Reactive Power Control (RPC) and UL 1741 SA (CA Rule 21) compliant. With high DC input current support up to 20A, the QT2 has been engineered to pair with the highest-power modules available in the market today, including the increasingly popular 182/210 cell panels.Developed by the power electronics design experts comprising APsystems' engineering and R&D teams, the QT2 employs the latest breakthroughs in power inversion circuitry, semiconductor device technology, and high-speed communication, to deliver the high power and intelligent control needed within the commercial solar space."The QT2 series represents a significant breakthrough in solar panel current and power, power density, conversion capability," said APsystems CTO Yuhao Luo. "This powerful capability combined with intelligent firmware, built-in rapid shutdown compliance, and fast installation makes this a truly unique product in the marketplace."According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), little more than 1% of the commercial electricity demand in the United States is currently served by on-site solar. This represents a significant market opportunity for the QT2 product line by providing commercial property owners with all the benefits of module-level power electronics (MLPE) systems, including rapid shutdown compliance, a lower levelized cost of energy over the life of the system, and more effective energy production while also reducing installation time and costs to commercial solar installers.QT2 Series microinverters offer the following features and benefits:Native 3-Phase, 4-module microinverterDesigned to harness today's high-capacity PV modules 400W to 600W+99.5% MPPT efficiencyReactive Power Control (RPC) and UL 1741 SA (CA Rule 21) compliance, meeting interconnection requirementsInherently compliant with NEC 690.12 Rapid Shutdown requirementsSupports a high input current, up to 20AMore intelligent, streamlined architectureFuture-proof with remote upgradeability20% fewer components for increased reliabilityImproved enclosure design and topology for better cooling at high temperaturesEncrypted Zigbee wireless for faster communication speed and enhanced system securityThe QT2 series continues to build on the successful APsystems line of multi-module microinverters, offering reduced logistics costs, faster installation, improved communication and connection features, and a wide MPPT voltage range for greater energy harvest during low light conditions.QT2 series microinverters will be on display at the APsystems stand #2838 at RE+ International, the largest trade show for solar energy in North America, September 20-22 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.About APsystemsAPsystems is the #1 global multi-platform MLPE solution provider, offering microinverter, energy storage and rapid shutdown devices for the global solar PV industry. APsystems microinverters are intelligent, innovative, and the best-selling multi-module microinverters in the world.Founded in Silicon Valley in 2010, APsystems encompasses 4 global business units serving customers in over 100 countries. With millions of units sold producing more than 3TWh of clean, renewable energy, APsystems continues to be a leader in the ever-growing solar MLPE segment.APsystems EMEA is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands and Lyon, France (Branch); APsystems USA is based in Austin, Texas; APsystems APAC is based in Jiaxing and Shanghai, China. APsystems also has locations in Zapopan, Mexico and Sydney, Australia.Learn more at www.APsystems.com.