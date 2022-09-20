Renogy, an Industry Leader in Off-grid Solar Solutions, Enters the Home Energy Storage Market

Renogy, a leader in renewable solar energy products, today announced that it will enter the market for home energy storage with two residential battery offerings.



Well-known as a pioneer in solar energy solutions for the mobile and off-grid markets, Renogy will bring the same reputation for innovation and price-performance to home energy storage. The company made its announcement here today at Solar Power International, the leading event for energy professionals and the global solar industry.Renogy's initial home energy storage products will include:The Lycan Power Box PRO, a simple and inexpensive way for homeowners to upgrade their grid-tied systems to time-shift solar power and provide renewable energy backup during power outages.The Lycan Power Box PRO is a quick-ship, roll-up home battery that can be easily added to an existing rooftop solar system, usually in a few hours or less. With its rugged industrial design, the Lycan Power Box can be placed indoors or out and is transportable for use away from home.The entry-level Lycan Power Box PRO offers 4.8kWh of energy storage and is expandable to 19.2 kWh. It has an on-board 5,000-watt inverter with maximum solar input of 5,500 watts. The Lycan also can function as a standalone, residential back-up battery for homes without solar.The Aura Hybrid Home Battery System, a modular whole home solar battery system. Aura has been designed for maximum value and flexibility: The stackable system starts as small as 5 kWh but is expandable all the way up to 60 kWh for commercial applications.The Aura battery system is compatible with solar inverters from a number of manufacturers; it can be added to existing home solar arrays or installed with new rooftop solar systems. Aura is a 48v system and can be fully controlled on a Renogy smart phone app.The Aura system features an elegant design and a 10-year warranty. It's designed for simple installation in five easy steps.With the recently passed U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, the home energy storage system (ESS) sector is anticipating strong growth in the coming years. Both Lycan and Aura are expected to qualify for a 30% investment tax credit under the Act."Over the past 12 years, Renogy has distinguished itself as a premier provider of solar and renewable energy products for the mobile and off-grid markets," said Yi Li, the company's founder and CEO. "In that time, three customer-focused attributes have set Renogy apart: one-stop solutions, easy set-up and unmatched price-performance."We are looking to bring that same customer-first approach to the home energy storage market."Both the Lycan Power Box PRO and the Aura Hybrid Home Battery System will begin shipping in Q4 of this year. Interested homeowners can visit http://home.renogy.com for more information and to make reservations for these systems. Dealers and installers interested in working with Renogy can go to http://home.renogy.com .About RenogyRenogy is a leader in solar and sustainable energy with a mission to dramatically accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions for everyone around the globe. Renogy's all-in-one solutions are easy to choose, install and operate, and the company's solar panels, accessories, portable products, and batteries deliver more power for the best value on the market today. All so that more people can enjoy the benefits of clean, renewable energy at home, off-grid or on the move. Renogy's goal is to help 50 million people achieve energy independence by 2030, freeing them of the burden of harmful emissions, rising energy bills and disruptive power outages.Learn more about Renogy at https://www.renogy.com/.