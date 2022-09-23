3Degrees’ new Smart Launch Solution™ helps gas utilities deliver on customer demand to address emissions

3Degrees, a global climate solutions provider that helps utilities build, launch, and grow successful voluntary programs, is launching a new product offering, Smart Launch Solution™, designed to help gas utilities offer their customers choice to address emissions from their natural gas use. As the climate crisis intensifies, gas utilities across the United States are under growing pressure from customers, investors, legislators, and other stakeholders to accelerate their decarbonization efforts. Smart Launch Solution enables gas utilities to easily launch a voluntary program to meet customer demand now without distracting from the utility's other efforts toward decarbonization.



Headquartered in San Francisco, 3Degrees has two decades of experience helping electric and gas utilities across the U.S. launch and run successful voluntary programs. The company works with six of the top 10 NREL utility green power programs, and has helped enroll over 570,000 residential participants in voluntary programs."3Degrees has been talking to gas utilities nationwide about the challenges they're facing around decarbonization, including pressure from investors and customers," said Amanda Mortlock, Vice President, Utility Partnerships. "We're in a race against the clock with climate change, and gas utilities are certainly feeling the pressure to offer solutions today. Smart Launch Solution was born out of these conversations and was designed specifically to offer any gas utility a low-cost, low-risk solution to easily launch their own voluntary program, which allows any customer the ability to take climate action now."Smart Launch Solution includes a blended supply of carbon credits and renewable natural gas (RNG) certificates, along with the marketing tools and program management support necessary to get a program approved, launched, and stood-up as efficiently, and cost-effectively as possible. It includes four primary features:Program regulatory filing toolkitLow-risk, long-term supply of carbon credits and RNGProgram marketing and communications toolkitDedicated program management support