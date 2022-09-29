Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market Size to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2030

The global electric vehicle range extender market growing demand for increased driving range in electric vehicles and Engine downsizing, are factors that influence the growth of Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market. Additionally, higher demand for fuel cell range extenders along with growing development in new range extender types across the globe are further propelling the market growth. Factors such as rise in demand for driving range extension of the electric vehicles and engine downsizing to augment the growth of the EV range extender market. Moreover, developments for the extension of driving range of BEVs and enhanced focus of OEMs toward reducing the price of the battery are expected to hinder the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, growing adoption of new technologies such as towable generators and batteries expected to increase demand for range extenders over the forecast period.



Electric vehicle range extender is an auxiliary power source unit equipped in EVs, to improve the vehicle's range during exhaustion of battery capacity after covering certain distance. The report covers latest technologies, trends and developments in the market.The global electric vehicle (EV) range extender market was valued at $839.8 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,679.9 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.0%. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $406.6 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $756.8 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 8.1%. North America is estimated to reach $342.7 million by 2026, at a significant CAGR of 10.6%. Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively accounted for around 72.4% share in 2018, with the former constituting around 48.4% share. North America and Europe are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 10.6% and 9.6%, respectively, during the forecast period. As a result, a rise in demand for electric vehicle driving range extension is a major factor that is likely to fuel the growth of the electric vehicle range extender market over the forecast period.Engine downsizing is the process of using a smaller but more powerful engine in a vehicle rather than a specific large engine built to accomplish the same duty. Engine downsizing allows vehicle manufacturers to produce more efficient vehicles with lower emissions due to the engine's less weight. Numerous automobile manufacturers have made advancements in engine reduction, which has bolstered the concept. The Volkswagen Group, for example, substituted their 1.6 and 2.0-liter gasoline engines with the 1.4 TSI unit. This resulted in a 5% reduction in fuel consumption over the older engines, allowing the manufacturer to improve the product to a much greater level. This has led to a 5% reduction in fuel consumption over older engines, allowing the manufacturer to upgrade the product to a much higher standard. Hence, the benefits of engine downsizing are likely to boost the market for electric vehicles range extender during the forecast period.Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market in 2021. Due to the growing demand for commercial fuel-efficient commercial vessels. In addition, the growing popularity of EVs is expected to further boost market growth in the region during the forecast period. In addition, the presence of EV companies in the region is estimated to enhance market growth. India and China are major car manufacturing companies with manufacturing facilities in the country and are the largest suppliers of EVs worldwide. In addition, the migration of people to high-rise and smart cities is expected to further the growth of the EV sector, furthering the development of the market for electric vehicles.In August 2020, China announced that authorities will exempt New vehicles from purchase tax till December 2022 to support the new energy vehicle (NEV) industry - electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid vehicles, and fuel cell vehicles. The government is focusing on raising the requirements for the driving range and power efficiency of cars to qualify for the subsidies.The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online.February 2021 - SPAC invest USD 570 million in Hyzon Motors to assist fuel cell technology, with the partnership focusing on product innovation as investors chasing electric vehicle enterprises bet on hydrogen power in the EV range extender market.March 2019 - MAHLE's acquisition of the German transmission specialist ZG-Zahnräder und Getriebe GmbH provides additional transmission expertise to MAHLE Powertrain, one of Europe's largest independent specialists in high-efficiency propulsion technology. This acquisition focuses on improving the integrated effect of the global powertrain, optimizing the rebalancing of performance, performance, packaging, and NVH.In February 2019, Power Cell Sweden AB had received an order for two MS-30 fuel cell systems from a global automotive tier 1 supplier for delivery in 2019. The system built around PowerCell's fuel cell stack S2 and with an effect of 30 kW. These systems will be installed as range extenders, REX, in the vehicles for tests in China.In September 2019, Blue World Technologies announced that it has started construction of its world's largest methanol fuel cell factory at the Port of Aalborg, Denmark. The methanol fuel cell acts a range extender delivering long range, fast refueling with a liquid fuel as well as addressing environmental pollution. 