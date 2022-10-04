The Fastest Growing SEV Company is Making Charging Obsolete

San Diego, October 4, 2022 | Aptera's solar electric vehicles (SEVs) are transforming mobility. With standard EVs requiring frequent charging and reliance on the grid, Aptera offers something different- the future. Equipped with almost 700 watts of integrated solar cells, Aptera drives up to 40 miles per day just by absorbing the sun's rays, in addition to a 1,000 mile battery range. With minimal energy loss, Aptera's automotive-grade solar represents a brand new market sector and a way for EVs to end their reliance on the grid for charging.



Aptera is pleased to name Maxeon® Solar Technologies as the cell supplier for our solar production program. With cross-company collaboration, Aptera's solar engineers have created ultra-lightweight and curved solar panels that will set the standard for efficiency. As Aptera is defying conventions of aerodynamics, the integration of these cells will enable the vehicle to achieve unprecedented solar range.Aptera Co-CEO, Chris Anthony says, "We're excited to award our solar cell supply business to Maxeon, an industry leader advancing the highest quality solar products. This strategic alliance between Maxeon and Aptera will take Aptera into the next phase of our growth, setting the pace for us to make our vision of solar mobility a reality for everyone. With Maxeon, we are reinventing transportation- bringing the most efficient solar vehicle to market."Aptera selected Maxeon solar cells because they are highly efficient, durable, and lightweight. With minimal energy loss, the Maxeon Gen 3 solar cells are crucial to Aptera's solar mobility movement. Powered by these unique, high-efficiency cells, most drivers will likely never need to charge their Aptera.Built from 35 years of boundary-pushing solar DNA, Maxeon Solar Technologies is a leader in solar innovation with access to over 1,000 patents. Maxeon Solar cells are designed to be different, and have proven to be better across more than five cell generations with over 3.5 billion cells in use today in even the harshest of conditions.Mark Babcock, Acting Chief Executive Officer at Maxeon Solar Technologies, shares, "We're pleased to have been selected by Aptera to bring this next phase of solar innovation to market. At Maxeon, we provide the highest quality and most efficient solar technology, and Aptera's mission to pioneer solar mobility is the natural progression of this innovation. The vehicle will feature the same extraordinary cells as those found in our high efficiency solar panels powering homes and businesses - a true testament to our innovation as a solar leader."About ApteraAptera Motors delivers the world's most technologically advanced solar electric vehicles (sEVs), made possible by breakthroughs in battery efficiency, aerodynamics, material science, and manufacturing. Aptera is the first in a series of eco-friendly vehicles that will be offered for consumer and commercial use. It has the longest range of any production vehicle with up to 1,000 miles per charge and the ability to travel up to 40 miles a day on free power from its integrated solar panels. With only six key structural parts, Aptera's unique body shape allows it to slip through the air using far less energy than other electric and hybrid vehicles on the road today. Learn more and join over 35,000 Aptera reservation holders at www.aptera.us.About Maxeon Solar TechnologiesMaxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs and manufactures Maxeon® and SunPower® brand solar panels, and has sales operations in more than 100 countries, operating under the SunPower brand in certain countries outside the United States. The Company is a leader in solar innovation with access to over 1,000 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. Maxeon products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,700 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a +35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change™ visit us at www.maxeon.com, on LinkedIn and on Twitter @maxeonsolar.