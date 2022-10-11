Oxford Flow and KOSO Kent Introl announce global partnership, ready for alternative fuels

Oxford Flow, the flow control solutions specialist, and KOSO Kent Introl (KKI), part of Nihon Koso group, are delighted to announce that the companies have entered into a strategic global partnership. The relationship will combine Oxford Flow's innovative valve technology with KKI's unrivalled industry knowledge and valve heritage.



The partnership provides valve users across the global energy landscape access to industry-leading solutions that will not only support their journey towards more reliable, leak-free operations, but also future proof systems as we look to increase the use of alternative fuels.Oxford Flow has engineered a portfolio of valves with only one moving part, driven by a single, dramatic vision to eliminate waste from valves for oil & gas, gas transmission and distribution, water and other industrial process applications. Their patented designs reveal a valve that is a gamechanger on every metric - efficiency, cost, radical simplicity, reliability, even intelligence.Neil Poxon, Oxford Flow CEO, said: "We're delighted to have partnered with KOSO Kent Introl - and this truly is a unique partnership that will disrupt the valve market towards a more sustainable future. Combining our hydrogen-ready gas regulators and emissions-eliminating axial valve with KKI's industry knowledge, valve heritage and manufacturing expertise offers a very exciting prospect for both companies."Of course, we will benefit from KKIs global footprint to accelerate the rate at which we penetrate new markets, and this partnership also offers the opportunity to tap into the knowledge and specialist know-how at KKI to rapidly drive forward our product development ambitions."Koso Kent introl Limited has been manufacturing control and choke valves since 1967. KKI engineer and supply high-quality valves to perform in some of the most severe service conditions throughout the world. As experienced valve manufacturers, it has built a reputation for providing high-performance products that can be found right across the globe and is backed by first-class technical expertise and professional aftersales service.Lynn Mowbray, Managing Director at KKI, commented on the partnership: "We're delighted to have partnered with an innovation leader like Oxford Flow. Its existing range of valves will perfectly complement our own. When evaluating partnerships, we look at what both parties can offer the other and, in this case, we're confident that our global customer base will greatly benefit from the valve solutions they currently have to offer the oil and gas, petrochemicals and industrials space, but with our knowledge we can - as partners - develop more industry-leading technologies."