Qcells to showcase Completely Clean Energy Solutions at Solar & Storage Live UK 2022

[Berlin, Germany, October 13, 2022] This year's hotly anticipated Solar & Storage Live UK 2022 exhibition promises to be a vital date in the UK's clean energy calendar. At a time of acute concerns over energy costs and security, Qcells will demonstrate how its clean energy products and services can help consumers lower their electricity bills with solar-powered solutions.



Heading up the Qcells booth will be the company's new Q.HOME CORE storage solution. This scalable, easy-to-use battery system is an intelligent addition to the home, enabling solar households to take full control of their electricity consumption for greater peace of mind.Qcells will also showcase its latest generation of solar modules, including the Q.PEAK DUO M-G11+, as well as its next generation N-type module, the Q.TRON BLK-G2+. A dedicated team of Qcells professionals will be stationed at the booth offering expert walk-throughs of each product.Something in store: Q.HOME COREVisitors to Solar & Storage Live UK 2022 can learn all about Qcells' new Q.HOME CORE energy storage system, which has been developed to specifically meet the energy storage needs of homeowners in Europe.The Q.HOME CORE H4 is a hybrid unit that is perfect for the UK market thanks to its easy configuration with any new solar installation. With an embedded PV-generator, hybrid inverter, two MPPT trackers and a maximum voltage of 800 V per tracker, this modular system can be adapted to perfectly manage the PV production of a typical household, up to 20.5 kWh.With concerns rising over unsustainable energy bills and a fraught geopolitical climate, solutions capable of placing greater control in customers' hands are growing in popularity. "There is a rising demand for solar+storage solutions in the UK," says Qcells' Head of Sales UK, Ireland and Scandinavia, Ross Kent. "Instability and uncertainty are words we hear a lot right now when it comes to energy bills."The appeal of an intelligent, affordable modular storage solution for the home has never been higher as households seek ways to get a grip on their energy bills. Solar+storage from Qcells offers a compelling, cost-effective means to reduce uncertainty and bring valuable peace of mind."Harnessing the sun, efficientlyThe Qcells booth at Solar & Storage Live UK 2022 will also feature the company's latest range of solar modules. Among them will be the Q.PEAK DUO M-G11+ series. This solar module is manufactured using larger 182 mm wafers to deliver an increased power output of 380 - 410 Wp with 108 cells. With its Q.ANTUM DUO Z Technology with zero gap cell layout, the Q.PEAK DUO M-G11 also breaks the 21% efficiency barrier, delivering a maximum module efficiency of 21.4%.With this combination of higher power, high efficiency, a 25-year inclusive product warranty and Qcells' renowned high quality standards (the module boasts long-term yield security with Anti LeTID and anti PID Technology), the Q.PEAK DUO M-G11 is the perfect residential rooftop solar module for UK homeowners seeking supreme performance, whatever the weather.Qcells will also showcase an all-black version - the Q.PEAK DUO BLK M-G11+ module - which boasts exceptional aesthetics and an efficiency of 20.8%. A larger version of this module series will also be on display. The Q.PEAK DUO ML-G11+ reaches a power output of up to 500 Wp with its 132 cells, and has been designed for large C&I rooftop installations and all types of utility scale PV plants.The Qcells booth will also offer exhibition visitors a peek at the company's next generation solar module, the Q.TRON BLK-G2+, which is a Q.ANTUM NEO module. The Q.ANTUM NEO module technology ushers in a new phase of evolutionary advancement for Qcells, building upon Q.ANTUM Technology to deliver average cell efficiencies of more than 22%. Q.ANTUM NEO is based on a TopCON-type cell structure that incorporates passivating contact technology to reach higher efficiencies than typical PERC-type cells, using N-type wafers. The Q.TRON BLK-G2+ module will be introduced into the UK market in 2023."We see demand for solar power soaring across all segments in the UK," added Craig Bilboe, Qcells account manager UK. "As households and businesses alike feel the pinch from record-high energy bills, Qcells is pledging to redouble its efforts to ensure that affordable and reliable solar+storage products are attainable for all types of UK customers. We are proud to be among the market leaders in the UK, and have a proven track record of providing creative and completely clean energy solutions for all."Come and say hi to Qcells at Booth B1 at the Solar & Storage Live UK 2022 exhibition, Birmingham, UK, October 18-20.About QcellsQcells is one of the world's leading clean energy companies, recognized for its established reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules, portfolio of intelligent storage systems, and growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects. Qcells also provides renewable electricity retail services and packages to end customers the world over. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Qcells offers Completely Clean Energy through the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, storage solutions, renewable electricity contracting and large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Qcells provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.