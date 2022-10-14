SAFETY FRONT AND CENTRE FOR IMCA IN TAIWAN – OFFSHORE WIND TO THE FORE

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has a packed safety-focused itinerary lined up for its forthcoming visit to Taiwan with a range of industry, government and IMCA events alongside client meetings and visits to training centres.



IMCA, as a supporting organisation and member of the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), will play an active role in the Global Offshore Wind Summit Taiwan (GOWST) 2022 (Taipei, 17-18 October) when Iain Grainger, the association's Head of Energy Transition, takes part in a session devoted to ‘Training, Manpower, Safety and Other Needs in Offshore Wind Markets in Taiwan'.As Iain Grainger explained: "Safety is like a golden thread running throughout all that IMCA does on behalf of our members and the sectors they serve. I very much look forward to the conference session and explaining IMCA's role in the offshore wind industry; speaking about our Marine Renewables Committee and describing the guidance it publishes, in collaboration with other committees across IMCA, resulting in effective and safe operations."I am also looking forward to the Safety Seminar that IMCA and the British Office of Taiwan is hosting with the theme ‘Addressing Critical Operations in Marine Safety'. We are bringing together Northland Power to provide the "Developers View", Dong Fang Offshore "The Contractors View" and IMCA "The voice of the Industry" to highlight the critical operations and the role we all play in improving offshore safety."GOWST is organised by the industry for the industry - this goes for IMCA too, for all our guidance is produced by our very active committees comprised of senior representatives actively working in the marine contracting industry."Iain Grainger and colleague Jason Veerasingam, IMCA's Engagement Director for Asia Pacific, are also participating in the 3rd Taiwan OSHA - UK HSE Occupational Safety and Health Summit and visiting the new "Marine Technology Innovation Centre" (MTIC), in Kaohsiung City, whose goal is "to be the cradle of Asia Marine Technology talents, with training in marine technology and safety operations"."Our visit is timely as we are delighted to welcome a growing number of Taiwanese companies as IMCA members. Iain added, "This is an exciting time for Taiwan as its offshore wind ambitions, driven by the government's commitment to boost its offshore wind power generation, will see 5.5 GW of new offshore wind capacity connected by 2025 and another 15 GW will be tendered by the government through the Round 3 auctions for commissioning by 2035."Recently senior IMCA representatives met the Taiwanese delegation visiting the UK, and I very much look forward to renewing my acquaintance with some of the mission members."Those wanting to arrange a meeting with Iain Grainger, and Jason Veerasingam, should contact events@imca-int.com .