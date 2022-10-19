Stryten Energy Advanced Flow Battery Stands Ready To Meet America’s Energy Security Needs

Stryten Energy LLC, a U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, stands ready with its advanced vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) technology which provides medium and long-duration energy storage to help ensure grid stability, and facilitate increased utilization of solar for businesses and consumers across the U.S.



In operation since August 2020, the prototype has dispatched 22 MWh of energy over 1,000 cycles. These results show this battery energy storage system (BESS) is capable of storing solar energy all day to be deployed on demand as needed. In addition to utility-scale storage, other applications for this technology include microgrids for neighborhoods or office parks and uninterruptible power systems for data centers and military bases.The zero-generation BESS is located within the GridNXT Test Facility at the Solar Technology Acceleration Center (SolarTAC), near the Denver International Airport in Aurora, Colorado. SolarTAC is the largest private, multi-use test facility for Green Energy Generation and Grid Edge Technologies in the United States, a venue for commercializing, researching, demonstrating, testing, and validating a broad range of Green Energy technologies at the early commercial or near-commercial stage of development."Stryten Energy's VRFB technology provides a sustainable solution for the long-duration energy storage capacity required to accelerate full decarbonization of the electric grid, which is key to reaching President Biden's goal of carbon pollution-free electricity by 2035," said Scott Childers, Vice President of Stryten Energy's Essential Power Division. "VRFB systems are independently scalable in power and capacity. This independence has the potential for substantial cost reduction when discharge time goes up, making VRFB the preferred option for large-scale energy storage.""Stryten Energy is establishing a manufacturing facility in Alpharetta to advance the production of this battery technology," said Childers. "We conducted a tour of this facility for local college students for National Manufacturing Day on October 7th. Students had the opportunity to see the next generation prototypes and how the system interacts with solar panels to maximize energy production and even support electric vehicle charging."Stryten Energy's VRFB combines multiple innovations to achieve safe and reliable energy storage performance required for medium to long-duration needs:• Domestically sourced vanadium electrolyte that is easily recycled• Increased power density and reduced battery downtime• Potential of limitless cycle life with proper maintenance• High-temperature ratings and thermally safe• Scalable to meet varying energy storage capacity needsFor more information about Stryten Energy's VRFB technology, visit www.stryten.com or email stryten.info@stryten.com.About Stryten EnergyStryten Energy helps solve the world's most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world's most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at stryten.com.