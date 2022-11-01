Natural Power kicks-off construction at Benbrack Wind Farm for Red Rock Power

As owners engineer for Benbrack Wind Farm Limited, Natural Power will provide project management and quality assurance support during the construction phase of development. As an independent representative of the owner, the team will provide services such as balance of plant and turbine supplier agreement contract management, project execution support, interface management and health and safety and environmental compliance.



More Headlines Articles

Keith Burns, Commercial Director at Natural Power said: "Our headquarters, at The Green House, has been located in Dumfries and Galloway for more than 20 years and Benbrack is less than 15 miles from our HQ. Our construction team has delivered more than 280 owners engineer projects, totalling 9GW of renewable energy, around the world. Many members of that team are based in The Green House and will be supporting this project. We look forward to working with Red Rock Power on this project which will deliver employment in the local area and community benefits through its entire operational life."Jamie Grant, Benbrack Project Director, said: "Benbrack is the first construction project under Red Rock Power's management, which we're eager to deploy to the highest standards. Partnering with Natural Power allows us to benefit from its decades of onshore wind experience and provide valuable expertise to our own operation. We look forward to working with the local team and our other suppliers during the coming years."The development has also finalised contracts with Jones Bros for the balance of plant elements of the wind farm following an initial preferred supplier agreement, and Vestas, the wind farm's turbine contractor, is expected to start mobilising to site in early 2024.