Qcells low-carbon solar modules chosen for pivotal PV project at UK’s Ministry of Defence

[Berlin, Germany, November 15, 2022] Qcells can today announce that its certified low-carbon solar modules have been chosen for a flagship solar PV project by the UK's Ministry of Defence (MOD).



A contract valued at £5.4 million (€6 million) has been signed between the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) and CorEnergy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sureserve Group plc, the Social Housing Energy Group, to supply the MOD with almost 35,000 Qcells solar modules for a solar PV project at MOD premises in the UK.CorEnergy Limited opted for Qcells solar modules following a stringent independent technical performance and auditing process. Qcells' Q.PEAK DUO L-G6.3 low carbon footprint (CFP) solar modules were able to satisfy the criteria set out by the MOD, which demanded PV components produced to the highest ethical, as well as technical, standards.Questions about the transparency of the global solar supply chain have been raised in recent months following reports of unethical and polluting practices throughout certain stages of the raw material production process for solar cells.Qcells' certified low-CFP modules, however, are manufactured using hydropower-produced wafers from Scandinavia. This manufacturing process is not only low carbon, but also 100% transparent, which ensured that its Q.PEAK DUO L-G6.3 modules were able to pass the highly stringent independent audit.Tom Griffin, Managing Director of CorEnergy Limited, said: "We are delighted to have completed the contract supplying Solar PV to the Ministry of Defence, a first for the Group. The dedicated work of the team has ensured the solution provided has achieved the very highest of technical and ethical standards, including independent testing of the modules to demonstrate stringent technical performance and an independent audit of the global supply chain to demonstrate the highest ethical standards have been upheld."The contract award reinforces the reputation CorEnergy has established within the renewables industry for being a trusted and reliable partner for providing high quality services in complex environments."Ross Kent, Head of Sales Qcells UK, Ireland and Scandinavia, added: "The ongoing political uncertainty affecting the global energy industry has placed a greater weight of responsibility on the shoulders of the solar industry to conduct itself to the highest ethical standards. This global spotlight is an opportunity for companies like Qcells to lead the way in making ongoing efforts to enhance supply chain transparency and ensure that a greater percentage of solar components coming to market are manufactured cleanly and free from issues."Qcells is therefore very proud to have its modules selected by CorEnergy for a pivotal PV project by the UK's MOD. The sight of one of the nation's key government ministries embracing renewable energy will be a positive boon for the entire solar sector of the UK."Brigadier Richard Brown, Ministry of Defence, commented: "The Army is committed to the roll out of Solar PV across the estate to reduce energy bills and support its sustainability strategy. This successful procurement of Solar PV is an important part of our investment in sustainable initiatives that will help to achieve our ambition to be carbon net zero by 2050."About QcellsQcells is one of the world's leading clean energy companies, recognized for its established reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules, portfolio of intelligent storage systems, and growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects. Qcells also provides renewable electricity retail services and packages to end customers the world over. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Qcells offers Completely Clean Energy through the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, storage solutions, renewable electricity contracting and large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Qcells provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: www.q-cells.eu