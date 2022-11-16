Discover Battery Welcomes New UK-Based Distribution Partner.

The synergies between Discover and BBL Batteries form the cornerstone of this relationship. Both companies are aligned with their approach to the markets we serve, and our core values are very complimentary. Both companies have similar approaches to how we serve our customers, and we believe that service excellence sets our companies apart from our competitors.

Richmond, BC, November 9, 2022 - Discover Battery, a SOLV4EX company headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, is pleased to announce our newest distribution partner, BBL Batteries, formerly known as Bristol Batteries. BBL will distribute and support Discover battery throughout the UK and Ireland.



The synergies between Discover and BBL Batteries form the cornerstone of this relationship. Both companies are aligned with their approach to the markets we serve, and our core values are very complimentary. Both companies have similar approaches to how we serve our customers, and we believe that service excellence sets our companies apart from our competitors."We selected BBL Batteries to distribute our products due to their extensive industry knowledge and well-established distribution network," said Lee Adams, President, Discover Battery. "Their coverage throughout the UK and Ireland helps us to extend our reach into this strategic region.""We are really pleased and excited to become the sales and distribution partner for Discover Battery throughout the UK and Ireland," said David Hill, Group Sales Manager, BBL Batteries. "It was clear from the very start of our discussions that the approach and ethos of our two companies are perfectly aligned with the focus being positioned to provide a first-class product and service to the customer."BBL Batteries will be focused on helping Discover grow its motive power business, including mobile elevated work platforms, floor care, utility EVs and automated guided vehicles. BBL Batteries will commence selling Discover products immediately.About Discover BatteryDiscover Battery leads the industry in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of leading-edge battery technologies for the transportation, motive power, and energy storage industries. Our global distribution centres can ship our products anywhere our customers need them. We operate multiple manufacturing facilities that produce batteries for a range of applications, including renewable energy, commercial, telecom systems, mobility, and UPS/emergency lighting. With over 70 years of experience, we are leading the global power shift for a cleaner energy future. For more information, please visit us at www.discoverbattery.comAbout BBL BatteriesBBL Batteries is a leading, multi branch, U.K. based, battery business that is increasingly focused on the development, introduction and distribution of new and improved battery products and technologies to today's market. Founded in 1972 and proud to remain one of the few fully independent family enterprises in the aftermarket, BBL Batteries, formally Bristol Batteries, understands that being the best in an ever increasingly competitive market is down to a number of core competences. These include experience, expertise and unrivalled, superior customer service as well as the desire to solve problems and advise on solutions that work for their customers. Being fully independent also allows BBL Batteries to work closely with globally leading brands ensuring all products taken to market are of the very highest quality and latest technology. For more information please visit us at www.bblbatteries.co.uk